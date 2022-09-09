Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now
Netflix is developing solutions to problems it faces in the competitive streaming industry. Despite challenges, Pinterest is keeping its revenue afloat by squeezing more out of its users. Both companies arguably still have plenty of space to grow.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Falling Today
The Consumer Price Index had been expected to fall in August but ticked up from July. Wells Fargo's CFO said at a conference that loan growth is slowing from the prior quarter.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales.
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Spotify's impressive growth is helping to revitalize the music industry. Roblox might be the best way for investors to bet on the metaverse. Airbnb is capitalizing on the death of the traditional workplace by appealing to remote workers.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Suze Orman Thinks Buying a Home Right Now Is 'Potentially Dangerous'
Consider your decision to buy a home wisely. Home prices have been rising during the pandemic, with prices increasing faster than income. Suze Orman warned this could make purchasing a property potentially dangerous. Research the total costs of homeownership before you try to buy a home, to make sure you...
Motley Fool
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
All the market indexes turned south as investors transitioned away from high-flying growth stocks. Despite their early poor performance, the market is beginning to realize this pair has long-term potential.
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?
That said, this company continues to perform where it matters most. While the short term might be painful, Nvidia is still a dominant force in the space, and it has lucrative opportunities ahead.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time.
Motley Fool
Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today
Aehr Test Systems has been a hot stock thanks to the electric vehicle market. An order from a new customer -- a top EV industry supplier -- has shares bucking the market sell-off today.
Motley Fool
Are the Best Days of PayPal's Stock in the Past?
PayPal suffered a quarterly net loss for the first time since 2014. The company plans to reduce costs by $900 million in 2022 and $1.3 billion in 2023. PayPal is facing a short-term setback, but its long-term fundamental outlook is still strong.
Motley Fool
Apple Stock: Headed to $220?
Two analysts reiterated buy ratings for Apple stock on Monday. One analyst's 12-month price target for the tech stock represents more than 30% upside. Shipment timeframes are slipping for Apple's newest iPhones, suggesting the devices are seeing strong demand.
Motley Fool
Why AT&T Topped the Market Today
Investors were cheered by John Stankey's pronouncements. They surely liked his comments about the high-yield dividend, and about cost savings.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning
A long-term outlook suggests each of these stocks might be worth buying.
Motley Fool
Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today
Boeing's August deliveries, though up compared to July, were well below June numbers, a sign of continuing stress on supply chains. Investors are also worried about a potential recession eating into demand. Boeing in time should gain altitude from here, but investors for now are more focused on the uncertainty.
Motley Fool
Why Roku Stock Was Down on Tuesday
Roku's ad business is sensitive to increasing inflation and fears about a recession.
Motley Fool
CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust
The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about FXY. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in FXY. Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Motley Fool
Why Peloton Stock Was Sinking This Afternoon
The co-founders are stepping away from the company they led for 10 years. Peloton also announced the expansion of its fitness-as-a-service program.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could End the Bear Market This Week
Oracle and Adobe are key software stocks that report their financial results this week. If the reports are strong, they could inspire gains across the stock market.
