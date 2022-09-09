Read full article on original website
WonderfulWade
4d ago
The RAIDERS will be ready for surfer boy. He better watch out for Crosby, are he'll lose his wig. 💫
Reply(4)
6
Related
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback situation was one of the worst in the league coming into 2022 with Cooper Rush as QB2. Now with the Dak Prescott injury situation, it looks like Jerry Jones has two options. He can go with Rush and possibly lose a grip on the season or look for a Cowboys […] The post 4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cowboys Sign Colin Kaepernick? 'I'll Take QB Cooper Rush' - Michael Irvin
"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop.'' - Michael Irvin.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor
Deion Sanders has been linked to some prominent head coaching jobs over the years. However, for now, the former NFL star has stayed put at Jackson State. Will Sanders consider leaving for a Power 5 job, though?. According to one report, Georgia Tech is expected to make a run at...
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
Richard Sherman Trolls Wilson, Broncos About Fumbles, Loss
Sherman added to a night full of nostalgia by evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX.
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Ravens’ massive final offer that Lamar Jackson turned down
The worst case scenario has come true for the Baltimore Ravens. After months of contract negotiations, Lamar Jackson has not signed a contract extension with the team. The two sides failed to agree to a deal before the start of the season. As a result, Jackson and Baltimore will resume these talks after the season […] The post Ravens’ massive final offer that Lamar Jackson turned down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Man Goes on a Rampage, Punches Woman in the Face During Raiders-Chargers Brawl
As to be expected, there were many brawls and fights at NFL games for 2022’s opening weekend. While teams battled it out on the field on Sunday, some fans were battling it out in the stands. In this viral video shared to Twitter, a group of Las Vegas Raiders...
Watch: Adrian Peterson knocked out by Le'Veon Bell in boxing match
Former Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson took part in a boxing match against fellow former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell on Saturday night, and things did not end well for Peterson. The event, which was called “Social Gloves: No More Talk”, featured Bell and Peterson as the two...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 12