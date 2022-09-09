4 p.m. at Arts Advocates Gallery, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail. Visit ChalkFestival.org and ArtsAdvocates.org. You may have questions like "How do you draw a shark the size of a football field?" And "How do you start a local festival that eventually becomes a local institution?" Denise Kowal, founder of the Chalk Festival, will have answers for you. Kowal started the Chalk Festival all the way back in 2007, and it's matured into a gigantic event that draws chalk artists from all over the world.

