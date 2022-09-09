Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres home sells for $15.5 million
A home inspired by French provincial design on the shores of Sarasota Bay recently sold for $15.5 million, near the top of the all-time highest priced residential sales in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The gated estate at 1309 Vista Drive in Harbor Acres occupies about an acre and a half...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Town Center phase two starts without a bang
Even as the Longboat Key Town Center Green has entered phase two of construction, nothing of note will likely take place there for about another month. During a “Talk of the Town” segment hosted by Town Manager Tom Harmer, Harmer met with Ross Russo, a representative of Jon F. Swift Construction.
fox13news.com
DEP warns developer for 'aggressive and excessive' trimming of mangroves on Sarasota Bay
BRADENTON, Fla. - Off Longbar Pointe in Manatee County, the largest continuous track of mangrove growth stretches around Sarasota Bay. Construction is also underway in the area and the developer, Medallion Home, has a permit to trim the mangroves, but the Department of Environmental Protection said protocol was not followed, and the environment was damaged as a result.
Longboat Observer
Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi set to open in Lakewood Ranch after construction delays
It was in June of 2021 when Sam Ray, the owner of Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi, talked about his restaurant's anticipated opening at The Green in Lakewood Ranch by the end of that year. It was encouraging news to the other tenants at The Green, who were excited about the...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice Theatre seeking housing for out-of-town actors
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - During its production of Kinky Boots, Venice Theatre is hoping that someone can help provide the theatre with some out of town housing. The theatre occasionally brings in guest artists to play roles that require a specific skill set that they might not be able to find within the local acting community.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 15-21
4 p.m. at Arts Advocates Gallery, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail. Visit ChalkFestival.org and ArtsAdvocates.org. You may have questions like "How do you draw a shark the size of a football field?" And "How do you start a local festival that eventually becomes a local institution?" Denise Kowal, founder of the Chalk Festival, will have answers for you. Kowal started the Chalk Festival all the way back in 2007, and it's matured into a gigantic event that draws chalk artists from all over the world.
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Englewood (FL)
Englewood is a beautiful city located in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Florida, United States. Englewood had a population of 19,332 after the 2020 census. The city is famous for its gorgeous and well-maintained beaches with soft sand and crystal clear waters. The beaches are not usually crowded, making them perfect...
Longboat Observer
2,974 flags line Longboat Key for stunning, somber Sept. 11 tribute
Drivers crossing the bridge onto Longboat Key from either direction were met with a line of 2,974 small American flags over the weekend, a heartwarming visual tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The sight was eye-catching but somber as the flags continued along the entire stretch of...
Longboat Observer
It's a deal: Longboat Key appoints Howard Tipton as new town manager
Another former county administrator was approved as Longboat Key’s next town manager Monday, but this one hails not from Sarasota but rather Florida’s east coast. Town commissioners in their first public meeting in two and a half months approved a contract making St. Lucie County Administrator Howard Tipton the barrier-island town's next chief executive, replacing Tom Harmer, who plans to retire from the role in December.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Community Fund hosts its first wine soiree
Nancy Sykes doesn’t have to worry that she throws a party and nobody comes. She just has to worry about making sure they have fun once they get there. Sykes is the event coordinator for “Eat. Drink. Give Thanks. Be Generous,” which is the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund’s new event to produce funds for regional charities and to bring more awareness about the Community Fund.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota nears approval of seal with narrowed-down selections
“So we’re back to talk about the mullet and Michelangelo.”. That’s how Anand Pallegar, founder of Sarasota registered benefit corporation Dream Large, opened the discussion with Sarasota city commissioners about the redesign progress of the city of Sarasota’s official seal and logo. “Mullet” refers to the seal,...
sarasotamagazine.com
Eight Sarasota-Centric Conspiracy Theories That Range From the Very Absurd to the Very Real
The anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks leads many to reexamine one of the most significant events in modern American history, and many Americans believe that, 21 years later, our government is still not telling the full truth about what happened that day. Conspiratorial thinking has exploded, and become a mainstream phenomenon.
Manatee County Commission makes controversial decision to name newest park after DeSantis
Manatee County plans to turn the area into the county's newest park with an exercise trail, dog park and more.
Mysuncoast.com
Vehicle thefts on the rise on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thefts are on the rise on the Suncoast. The Sarasota and Bradenton Police Departments and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a major increase in vehicle burglaries this year. According to Captain Robert Armstrong, there have been 220 of them reported in Sarasota. However, the...
Longboat Observer
15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay
Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Cheaper to rent than buy in several areas
A study by Roofstock examined metropolitan statistical areas that have the highest rent-to-price ratios — one metric potential buyers use to assess if continuing to rent is more viable than trying purchase a home. With both real estate and rental prices rising quickly over the past two years, renters are left to try to stretch their budgets to purchase homes that rapidly increased in price, or to live with rising rents and risk home values climbing further out of reach.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Code Enforcement makes family get rid of haunted house
A family is upset after Charlotte County forced them to get rid of the haunted house for kids at their home. The haunted house is something the family does for the community for free. And now, after four years of doing it, the county said it’s a violation. Charlotte...
sarasotamagazine.com
Early-2000s Style Is Back. Here's How to Wear It.
You might have thought corsets were only seen in period films, but you would be wrong: They are an early 2000s trend now making a comeback. This corset from Anthropologie is as English farmhouse as it can get, with bright florals on a neutral white background. If that’s too dainty for you, try shades of lilac or pink. The cotton and linen material make this a good choice for hot summer days. $90, Anthropologie, The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 306-4513, anthropologie.com.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County first responders remember 9/11 attacks
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Inside Sarasota County Fire Station #9, the memory of countless first responders live on. Members of the Sarasota County Fire Department, alongside other first responder organizations gathered Sunday morning to remember all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 with a service reflecting on that day. Rich Collins, the county’s emergency services director, led the memorial.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
