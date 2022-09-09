ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Groundbreaking scheduled for One Riverside apartments

With the last walls crumbling, the developer of the One Riverside apartments scheduled groundbreaking at noon Sept. 22 at the site of the former Florida Times-Union campus that is being demolished. TriBridge Residential LLC, Live Oak Contracting LLC, Prosser, Dwell Design Studio, Banko Design and LandDesign plan to ceremonially turn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Duval boosts pay for starting teachers by $1,200

The base pay for starting teachers in Jacksonville is poised to rise to $48,700 annually under contract language the Duval County School Board approved at its meeting Monday evening. The $1,200-a-year increase represents a 2.5% hike in the base wage, but the effects of new pay scales on individual teachers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

UNF Arena adding suites and new court

Renovations to UNF Arena, the home of the University of North Florida Ospreys basketball and volleyball teams, are a few weeks away from completion as the university celebrates its 50th anniversary year. Construction of the Bank of England Hospitality Suite — on the second floor overlooking the west baseline of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Watch | Sailor Goon live at Blue Jay Listening Room

With the release of several singles that blend jazz, neo-soul, psychedelia and pop under her alter ego Sailor Goon, Jacksonville vocalist Kayla Le has had our attention for some time now. Indeed, at the beginning of the year we named her one of the 10 Jacksonville artists to watch in 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Local Spotlight | 4 Great New Tracks from Jax Artists Out Now

We’re always keeping our ear to the ground in order to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on Jacksonville regional artists. This week, Jacksonville Music Experience contributors share four new songs by local artists that we think you’ll dig. Let’s dive in. “Jaded” by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Ex-mistress opens testimony in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels

After opening statements wrapped up Tuesday morning in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, his ex-mistress took the stand as the first witness. Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation into an affair between Daniels and Cierra Smith, who was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Daniels was director of the jail.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

A reticent father's diary reveals his story as POW in WWII

While Diana Halstead and her sisters were growing up in Alton, Illinois, their mother told them not to ever ask their father about what he did during the war. So they didn't. Their father, Henry Eugene Maul, known as Gene, didn't talk much unless it was needed. And he certainly didn't talk about his time as a B-17 waist gunner over Europe or about his months in a German prisoner of war camp and the long, cold, starving trek his captors forced him to make as they fled before the advancing Soviet Army.
ALTON, IL

