Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Related
wjct.org
Groundbreaking scheduled for One Riverside apartments
With the last walls crumbling, the developer of the One Riverside apartments scheduled groundbreaking at noon Sept. 22 at the site of the former Florida Times-Union campus that is being demolished. TriBridge Residential LLC, Live Oak Contracting LLC, Prosser, Dwell Design Studio, Banko Design and LandDesign plan to ceremonially turn...
wjct.org
Florida Power and Light investigation continues; Beaches Go Green; "Art in Public Places" program; local sports
A new investigation shows Gov. Ron DeSantis paved the way for Florida Power & Light Co. to raise electricity rates in the state by $5 billion dollars — the largest rate hike the state has ever approved. No other elected official in Florida has done more to help FPL...
wjct.org
Duval boosts pay for starting teachers by $1,200
The base pay for starting teachers in Jacksonville is poised to rise to $48,700 annually under contract language the Duval County School Board approved at its meeting Monday evening. The $1,200-a-year increase represents a 2.5% hike in the base wage, but the effects of new pay scales on individual teachers...
wjct.org
UNF Arena adding suites and new court
Renovations to UNF Arena, the home of the University of North Florida Ospreys basketball and volleyball teams, are a few weeks away from completion as the university celebrates its 50th anniversary year. Construction of the Bank of England Hospitality Suite — on the second floor overlooking the west baseline of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
wjct.org
Watch | Sailor Goon live at Blue Jay Listening Room
With the release of several singles that blend jazz, neo-soul, psychedelia and pop under her alter ego Sailor Goon, Jacksonville vocalist Kayla Le has had our attention for some time now. Indeed, at the beginning of the year we named her one of the 10 Jacksonville artists to watch in 2022.
wjct.org
Local Spotlight | 4 Great New Tracks from Jax Artists Out Now
We’re always keeping our ear to the ground in order to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on Jacksonville regional artists. This week, Jacksonville Music Experience contributors share four new songs by local artists that we think you’ll dig. Let’s dive in. “Jaded” by...
wjct.org
Ex-mistress opens testimony in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels
After opening statements wrapped up Tuesday morning in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, his ex-mistress took the stand as the first witness. Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation into an affair between Daniels and Cierra Smith, who was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Daniels was director of the jail.
RELATED PEOPLE
wjct.org
A reticent father's diary reveals his story as POW in WWII
While Diana Halstead and her sisters were growing up in Alton, Illinois, their mother told them not to ever ask their father about what he did during the war. So they didn't. Their father, Henry Eugene Maul, known as Gene, didn't talk much unless it was needed. And he certainly didn't talk about his time as a B-17 waist gunner over Europe or about his months in a German prisoner of war camp and the long, cold, starving trek his captors forced him to make as they fled before the advancing Soviet Army.
Comments / 0