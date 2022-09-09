While Diana Halstead and her sisters were growing up in Alton, Illinois, their mother told them not to ever ask their father about what he did during the war. So they didn't. Their father, Henry Eugene Maul, known as Gene, didn't talk much unless it was needed. And he certainly didn't talk about his time as a B-17 waist gunner over Europe or about his months in a German prisoner of war camp and the long, cold, starving trek his captors forced him to make as they fled before the advancing Soviet Army.

