A storm has been brewing around the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s monarchy. Much of the UK is caught in grand gestures of grief over their queen and reportedly exhorbitant state funeral preparations are currently underway. Elizabeth II’s net worth was $442.92 million, according to one estimate. This is a pretty hefty number that, according to royal public records, is funded partly by its taxpayers – to the tune of over $100 million annually, from a country of 67 million people – and partly by the royal family’s inherited private and commercial real estate.

U.K. ・ 13 HOURS AGO