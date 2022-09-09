Read full article on original website
Calling local entrepreneurs! Fifth season of Cleveland Chain Reaction launches
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Are you a local entrepreneur hoping to give your business a boost? Cleveland Chain Reaction may be just what you’re looking for. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 14. The top 20 businesses selected as semi-finalists will participate in a business bootcamp. Those businesses will also be featured on FOX 8 News in the Morning.
Vote Here: FNTD Game of the Week
CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever. Week #5 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ kicks off this Friday, September 16th at 11:00 p.m. Join P.J. Ziegler, Ken Carman, John Telich, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin...
So many Fall events to enjoy in the Cleveland Metroparks
There are so many wonderful events to enjoy this time of year in the Cleveland Metroparks. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about Nature at Night happening at the North Chagrin Nature Center and FallFest at the Brecksville Reservation.
Waterspout spotted on video near Avon
A viewer sent in video of a waterspout spotted near Avon, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Courtesy of Anthony Resar)
Pet Lovers Road Trip: Luca’s Barkery
Fall-like night, sunny Wednesday ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Feeling very much like fall this evening with temperatures hanging out in the 60s before falling into the 50s again tonight. Clearing through the night with a few clouds sticking around. Finally, quiet weather overnight as we kick off a drying trend. All day sunshine returns...
Pet Lovers Road Trip: Blue Fish Aquarium
Apple Season
It’s apple picking season! Rittman Orchards is located on Mt. Eaton Road in Doylestown.
Rain fizzling out and changing temperatures
(WJW) – A dreary start to today with a few scattered showers and steadier rain during the morning commute. The rain will slowly fizzle out through the afternoon with the cloud coverage sticking around during the day. Mostly to partly sunny skies west during the afternoon and evening as...
