Ravens-Jets Week 1 Predictions Roundup

The Ravens are the consensus pick to beat the New York Jets in Week 1. Here's the roundup.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the consensus pick to beat the New York Jets in Week 1.

Here's the roundup:

USA Today

Prediction: Ravens 21, Jets 13

Analysis: " Now that Baltimore is finally healthy, it enters this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Quarterback is an uncertainty for New York, so I’m staying away from the Jets being a candidate to cover."

NJ.com

Prediction: Ravens 21, Jets 17.

Analysis: " The Jets have lost nine straight in September and haven’t won a home opener since 2015. And this isn’t an ideal matchup for a Jets team that has a lot new faces. They will keep it close, but it’s another loss to start a season."

Fox Sports

Prediction: Ravens 31, Jets 13

Analysis: "Baltimore doesn't have to be one of the AFC's elite to take care of New York in Week 1. The Jets are constructed in a way where they might need time to find their footing. The Ravens, meanwhile, are built completely around Jackson and I have zero doubt that, with his contract situation still unsettled, he will go off against this spotty defense."

CBS Sports

Prediction: Ravens 33, Jets 24

Analysis: "This number seems to be a little too low. New York had a tremendous offseason, but they are still in rebuild mode as opposed to truly making a push to contend in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Ravens were swallowed by the injury bug in 2021 and, so long as they remain healthy this summer, should enter the year as a dark horse in the conference. They also have a clear QB advantage with Lamar Jackson."

Pro Football Network

Prediction: Ravens 23, Jets 19

Analysis: "Although the Ravens somehow managed to miss the playoffs after an 8-3 start last season, they are still one of the better teams in the NFL. They can’t possibly sustain as many injuries this season as they did last season. I really like the Ravens this year, but I’m buying the Jets as much improved in the 2022 season."

NFL Spin Zone

Prediction: Ravens 28, Jets 14

Analysis: "On the flip side, the New York Jets had one of the best drafts in the league this year. Even though the Ravens’ wide receiver room is looking bleak they still are a favorite to win this game. The Jets are definitely trending up and in the right direction as far as rebuilds go they won’t be ready for this. Lamar Jackson is a threat in every game, and he won’t be counted out in this one either."

Raven Country

Prediction: Ravens 24, Jets 17

Analysis: " The Ravens have traditionally started fast out of the gate. Since 2019, the Ravens have outscored opponents 124-49 (plus-75) in Week 1. This year is different because none of the key starters played no preseason snaps and Harbaugh doesn't know what to expect. However, a healthy Ravens team is more talented than this year's Jets, who have several young players who could evolve into talented NFL playmakers. Baltimore could be without Dobbins, cornerback Marcus Peters and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, so that could impact the game. It will be 9/11 and the Jets will be playing with a lot of emotion. The Ravens need to match that intensity. It will be a tight one."