ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens-Jets Week 1 Predictions Roundup

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2su1Db_0hocBElv00

The Ravens are the consensus pick to beat the New York Jets in Week 1. Here's the roundup.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the consensus pick to beat the New York Jets in Week 1.

Here's the roundup:

USA Today

Prediction: Ravens 21, Jets 13

Analysis: " Now that Baltimore is finally healthy, it enters this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Quarterback is an uncertainty for New York, so I’m staying away from the Jets being a candidate to cover."

NJ.com

Prediction: Ravens 21, Jets 17.

Analysis: " The Jets have lost nine straight in September and haven’t won a home opener since 2015. And this isn’t an ideal matchup for a Jets team that has a lot new faces. They will keep it close, but it’s another loss to start a season."

Fox Sports

Prediction: Ravens 31, Jets 13

Analysis: "Baltimore doesn't have to be one of the AFC's elite to take care of New York in Week 1. The Jets are constructed in a way where they might need time to find their footing. The Ravens, meanwhile, are built completely around Jackson and I have zero doubt that, with his contract situation still unsettled, he will go off against this spotty defense."

CBS Sports

Prediction: Ravens 33, Jets 24

Analysis: "This number seems to be a little too low. New York had a tremendous offseason, but they are still in rebuild mode as opposed to truly making a push to contend in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Ravens were swallowed by the injury bug in 2021 and, so long as they remain healthy this summer, should enter the year as a dark horse in the conference. They also have a clear QB advantage with Lamar Jackson."

Pro Football Network

Prediction: Ravens 23, Jets 19

Analysis: "Although the Ravens somehow managed to miss the playoffs after an 8-3 start last season, they are still one of the better teams in the NFL. They can’t possibly sustain as many injuries this season as they did last season. I really like the Ravens this year, but I’m buying the Jets as much improved in the 2022 season."

NFL Spin Zone

Prediction: Ravens 28, Jets 14

Analysis: "On the flip side, the New York Jets had one of the best drafts in the league this year. Even though the Ravens’ wide receiver room is looking bleak they still are a favorite to win this game. The Jets are definitely trending up and in the right direction as far as rebuilds go they won’t be ready for this. Lamar Jackson is a threat in every game, and he won’t be counted out in this one either."

Raven Country

Prediction: Ravens 24, Jets 17

Analysis: " The Ravens have traditionally started fast out of the gate. Since 2019, the Ravens have outscored opponents 124-49 (plus-75) in Week 1. This year is different because none of the key starters played no preseason snaps and Harbaugh doesn't know what to expect. However, a healthy Ravens team is more talented than this year's Jets, who have several young players who could evolve into talented NFL playmakers. Baltimore could be without Dobbins, cornerback Marcus Peters and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, so that could impact the game. It will be 9/11 and the Jets will be playing with a lot of emotion. The Ravens need to match that intensity. It will be a tight one."

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Jets#Owings Mills#Usa Today Prediction#Fox Sports Prediction#Afc#Cbs Sports Prediction
The Spun

Michael Jordan Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

Most likely can't relate to Tom Brady's need to strive for athletic greatness well into his 40s. Brady, after all, has already won seven Super Bowls and made hundreds of millions of dollars. Why not just retire and live a luxurious life with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids?
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens

Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the best of terms, they got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Baltimore took the win over the New York Jets by a score of 24-9. Even if they continue to rack up wins, Jackson’s contract situation will be under scrutiny all […] The post Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s hilarious reaction to ballsy play call from Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins were fired up after a big win over the New England Patriots in what was Mike McDaniel’s first game as head coach. McDaniel called an excellent game as the Dolphins controlled the Patriots for all four quarters. After the win, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill dropped an absurd comment about McDaniel and his gutsy playcalling, referencing the Dolphins’ head coach’s decision to go for it on 4th down and 7. Via Clay Ferraro, Hill wildly declared that McDaniel would need a wheelbarrow to carry his nuts around.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rex Ryan on Brian Daboll: The dark cloud over the Giants is gone

One of the nicest ways to describe the Joe Judge era with the New York Giants is that the experiment ended poorly for all involved. Judge posted an abysmal record of 10-23 as Giants head coach over his two seasons in charge and was unceremoniously fired from that position this past January. Big Blue eventually hired then-Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen to be the club's new general manager, and Schoen selected Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be his head coach.
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy