KATU.com

Ridgefield teachers and district remain in mediation, school canceled Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE | Bargaining teams for the Ridgefield School District and the Ridgefield Education Association are in mediation and will continue negotiations. Today, the sides are scheduled to talk until 7 p.m. School has been canceled for Monday and will remain closed until the strike concludes. Original...
KATU.com

Metro area school districts focus on air filtration, cooling systems

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — When students go back to school, parents go back to monitoring their kids' coughs, sniffles, fevers, and other symptoms. And so do schools. This fall, school districts are continuing to take preventative measures against Covid and other airborne viruses. This includes maintaining high-efficiency air filters...
KATU.com

New investments credited in quick Oregon fire response

SALEM, Ore. — Crews responding to fires throughout Oregon the past few days were staffed up and ready because of the red flag warning, and officials said at least some of that readiness was thanks to funding lawmakers put aside to beef up fire response. Salem Fire Deputy Chief...
KATU.com

Multnomah County leaders meet for update on gun violence in the Portland metro area

As Portland deals with record gun violence, Multnomah County leaders met Monday to discuss gun violence across the metro area and prevention efforts. Portland's Community Safety Division Director Mike Meyers, Deputy Police Chief Mike Frome, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt attended. Portland reported...
KATU.com

Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County

Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
KATU.com

Portland businesses impacted by changing landscape of downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. — After two years of hurdles, KATU spoke with downtown Portland businesses to ask how they feel about the current landscape of the neighborhood. Jim Rice owns The Fields Bar and Grill. Rice said he sees the ongoing cleanup efforts, but after several break-ins, he decided to open his latest business in Vancouver instead of Portland.
KATU.com

Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.
Want a Hug?

Want a Hug?

The author of "Want a Hug?", Christine Babinec talked to Kara about how important boundaries and consent are for the foundation of all healthy relationships. Click here for more information about Christine. Book Reading @ Annie Bloom's Books. Christine Babinec: Want a Hug?. 10/25/2022 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm. 7834 SW...
KATU.com

Oregon City Entrepreneurial Loan Program

If you have a start-up business and you need funding, there's good news locally! Kerri Williamson met with James Graham, Oregon City Manager of Economic Development, Katie Gillespie, director of business services at Clackamas Federal Credit Union, and Cobi Lewis, CEO and executive director of Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) to get the details. For more information, visit oregoncitybusiness.com.
KATU.com

KATU.com

Police respond to arson call at Vancouver mayor's home

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Monday night, police responded to a report of arson at the home of the mayor of Vancouver. According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers were called out at about 9:40 p.m. to the home of Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and her husband, Terry Ogle in the 3500 block of F Street.
KATU.com

Power shut-off impacts non-profits and customers

MILL CITY, Ore. — With power shut-offs in the Santiam Canyon over the weekend, Marion County non-profits stepped in to provide resources for those in need. The executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency said that included a generator in Mill City for people to charge medical devices.
KATU.com

Local Veteran and faithful companion spread joy to fellow vets

A local veteran continues to serve his community, bringing along his faithful four legged companion, spending quality time with fellow vets. Dave Cutter and his certified therapy dog, Lucy, are regular fixtures at the VFW post in Tualatin. Dave and this 165-pound Newfoundland and Great Pyrenees mix have been working...
KATU.com

Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
