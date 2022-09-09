Search Continues For Jumper Who Leapt Off Cape Cod's Sagamore Bridge

Massachusetts State Police along with Bourne Police and Bourne Fire were looking for a person who apparently jumped off the Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod, the department said on Twitter .

MSP's Marine Unit and Dive Team were searching the waters of the Cape Cod Canal for the jumper on the morning of Friday, Sept. 9. That search continued into the next day.

This is apparently the fourth time someone has jumped or attempted to jump from the Sagamore Bridge in just over a month, Bourne Police said on Facebook .

"I want to take this opportunity to let those who may feel alone or desperate know that they are NOT alone," Acting Chief Brandon Esip wrote. "While the tunnel may sometimes seem dark and lonely, our community is filled with friends who care and want to help!"

Esip went on to mention organizations like The Samaritans who could offer people relief. They can be reached at at 9-8-8 and are available 24/7. He also encouraged people to call 9-1-1.

Updates on the jumper's search will be provided once they become available.