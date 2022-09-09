A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.

