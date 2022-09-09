Read full article on original website
Swinney Implores the Tiger Fans to Show Up Saturday
If the Tigers are to win their 18th straight night game, Swinney believes they will need a crowd.
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Bad news for Notre Dame
Bad news for Clemson's marquee non-conference opponent. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (...)
Clemson moves up in ESPN's latest college football power rankings
ESPN has released its college football Power Rankings after Week 2 of the season. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in ESPN's latest Power Rankings following its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at (...)
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
clemsonsportstalk.com
Ben Boulware posts Clemson Pregame Hype Video
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware posted Clemson's new pregame video, and it's phenomenal. Take a few minutes to watch the video, and we guess that you are going to get chills from this incredible production by Clemson’s media team.
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson Tiger joins police department
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
WXII 12
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
accesswdun.com
Anderson Motor Speedway crowns season champions
There were two winners in Limited Late Model competition at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina on Friday night. Ralph Carnes crossed under the checkered flag ahead of R.A. Brown to score the 40-lap Championship Night feature victory. Behind him, Justin Sorrow crossed the finish line in fifth, wrapping...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
multifamilybiz.com
Gilbane Development Company Opens 383-Bed Bixby on College Student Housing Community to Students Attending Clemson University
CLEMSON, SC - Gilbane Development Company has opened Bixby on College, to residents. Bixby is a brand-new, fully furnished community designed for students attending Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina. Comprised of 107 units (383 beds), Bixby features fully-furnished apartments, in-unit washer/dryer, a fully equipped kitchen, high-speed internet and a...
Police investigate death at 7-Eleven in Clemson
Police are investigating the death of a person Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven store in Clemson.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
WYFF4.com
Greenville teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A Greenville teen continues to make leaps and bounds in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little...
WYFF4.com
Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
Small plane crashes into Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets that the Beechcraft B55 Baron crashed into Lake Hartwell near Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, S.C. Rescue crews were searching...
WYFF4.com
Twin infants surrendered at Anderson, South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. (Video above: Monday headlines from WYFF News 4) The South Carolina...
MadWorld Haunted Attraction adds new features, opens for season
As the Summer months begin to wind down, haunted houses are starting to open for the season.
