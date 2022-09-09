Read full article on original website
Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
Winston-Salem man found stabbed, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to a stabbing at 901 Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. Officers found a Toran Gaskins, 39, suffering several stab wounds and immediately began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. They discovered that...
Shots fired at Greensboro officer responding to robbery call
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating in three locations after police said two robbery suspects shot at an officer's patrol car Tuesday afternoon. No officers were hurt during the shooting and the two suspects are in custody. Greensboro police said an officer was near the 4600 block of...
Stolen gun used in shooting death of 10-year-old Reidsville girl, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old suspect got the gun allegedly used in the shooting. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Sept. 8 in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. While they have not determined or confirmed exactly […]
3rd arrest made in beating death of Roxboro man
A third person has been arrested and charged in the beating death of a 52-year-old Roxboro man.
14-year-old charged with murder after 10-year-old cousin shot and killed, NC cops say
“She had her whole life ahead of her,” a neighbor told one news outlet.
Three men arrested after Roxboro father beaten to death, left on sidewalk
Roxboro, N.C. — A third person was arrested Monday in connection with a Roxboro father's assault and murder. Police found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, lying dead on the sidewalk in the area of Holly Street. Authorities said from his injuries they were able to determine...
Police ID man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting that injured 3 others; 1 car hit by 12+ bullets
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. Three other men were...
Greensboro police officers join teen’s quinceañera after getting noise complaint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a noise call and in fact, it was also a party, but that didn’t stop the fun as three Greensboro police officers arrived to a home over the weekend. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News.
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
Noise complaint leads to Greensboro police celebrating girl's quinceañera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police celebrated a young girl's quinceañera with her after receiving a noise complaint call about the party. Officers were going to check out where the noise was coming from and arrived to a birthday party. A young lady was celebrating her quinceañera over the...
Mom arrested after 1-year-old ate marijuana, police say
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
Kitten set on fire, killed in motel in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten died after someone set it on fire inside of a Greensboro motel, according to Greensboro police. At about 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a disorderly person at the Motel 6 on Landmark Center Boulevard. The caller said that a person set a fire inside […]
NC man faces multiple charges after leading troopers on pursuit, crashing vehicle in Greensboro, Highway Patrol says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett man is facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a pursuit and crashing his vehicle in Greensboro on Sunday, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release. At 3:31 p.m., the State Highway Patrol was on routine patrol in the area of Willowlake Road and Huffine Mill Road […]
Diving Group Helps Solve 16 Year Old Missing Person Case From Winston-Salem
A group called the Adventurer’s with Purpose helped solve a 16 year old missing person case this summer in Winston-Salem. I actually just recently heard about this group, as they were the ones to discover Kiely Rodni, the young girl who went missing a few weeks ago in California. Her story started gaining a lot of traction online and on the news in the last month or so. After thousands of hours of official searching, Police began to fall back on searching efforts. That’s where Adventurer’s with Purpose come in! They were able to discover her vehicle and her remains in an area that had already been searched.
1 dead, 3 hurt in North Carolina shooting; 1 car hit by more than a dozen gunshots
The shooting took place along N.C. 55 near the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police confirmed just before 6:30 p.m.
1 stabbed multiple times in Thomasville, taken to hospital, deputies say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed multiple times in Thomasville on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies responded to Stonehenge Place when they were told about a stabbing. Arriving deputies identified the assailant as 26-year-old Eric Dustin Hester and arrested him. The victim, […]
Former Greensboro officer appears in court for manslaughter charge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The former Greensboro police officer facing a manslaughter charge was back in court in Guilford County, today. It was a brief appearance this afternoon for former officer Matthew Hamilton. The attorneys brought some pre-trial motions aimed to get ahead of a few issues, now 11 months...
'This is a serious charge': Man accused of threatening to shoot up Wake County school in Snapchat video
Detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this weekend to link a 23-year-old Mebane man to a Snapchat video threatening to “shoot up” an unspecified high school in Zebulon. Two squad cars were seen outside East Wake Academy for much of the school day and officers patrolled...
1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
