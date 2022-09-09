Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Big Rock man identified in fatal crash near Hinckley
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Big Rock man was killed in a one vehicle crash near Hinckley Sunday morning. It happened on Jericho Road, east of E. Sandwich Road. The man who died was identified as 28-year-old David C. Beane II, of Big Rock. Police say that Beane...
WSPY NEWS
Aggravated DUI charges filed in fatal Grundy County crash
More details have been released about a fatal crash that happened in Grundy County in the evening hours on Thursday, September 8th. 29-year-old Darcell Nevils, of Plainfield, is charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI/Death, both class two felonies and the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class four felony.
Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Lisle, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene in west suburban Lisle, police said.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Arrested For DUI & Leaving Scene of Accident
The Illinois State Police arrested a Morris man after a two vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Grundy County around 11:20 p.m. on September 5th. ISP officials say a vehicle operated by 59-year-old Frank Varner was traveling behind another vehicle in the westbound left lane of Interstate 80. Authorities say Varner was following too closely when he failed to reduce speed to avoid a crash and struck the rear of Unit 2.
WSPY NEWS
Police investigating fatal crash in Hinckley
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a fatal crash in Hinckley. The crash involved one vehicle and happened in the 17000 block of Jericho Road. Police are not sure when it happened, but deputies responded to the scene of the crash at around ten Sunday morning. Police...
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Man Accused of Discharging Firearm
The Minooka Police Department arrested a man accused of firing a gun shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, September 11th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Alfredo Serrano, 24, of Minooka received a ring notification of two individuals in his yard on Avalon Way. Meyer said Serrano felt endangered because he thought the people outside in his yard were there to commit crimes.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced in Kendall County drug case
An Aurora man is being sentenced to six years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. A news release from the Office of Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that 21-year-old Jacob Marcucci, of Aurora, agreed to the six year term as part of a negotiated plea deal last week.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man Sentenced on Drug Possession Charge in Grundy Co.
A Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on Monday, September 12th. The Grundy County Proactive Unit, Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Morris Police Department arrested 25-year-old Patrick Dockery Jr. at a residence in the 1000 block of Quail Drive in March of this year.
MyStateline.com
28-year-old Illinois man dies after being ejected from car during crash
HINCKLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old Big Rock man died after he was ejected from his car when it rolled. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one vehicle crash on Jericho Road, about three-quarters of a mile east of E. Sandwich Road near Hinckley, around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
3 Juveniles Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in Tri-State Crash Near Northbrook
Illinois State Police say three juveniles were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and all southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway were blocked for several hours near suburban Northbrook after a multi-vehicle crash at the location Sunday afternoon. According to police, at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred...
CBS News
Two-car crash in Niles leaves driver seriously injured
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in north suburban Niles. Niles police were called just after 3 p.m. for the accident at Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V when it slammed into a Lincoln Corsair being driven by a 32-year-old woman, police said.
walls102.com
Mendota Police investigate Shed-napping
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police have been following up on leads related to the alleged removal of a storage shed in August. A truck and trailer was seen on multiple surveillance cameras hauling away an 8′ x 16′ wooden structure from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. According to the Mendota Police Department, they are asking the suspected Shed-ductor to contact them to return the building to the owner who reported it stolen.
abc57.com
One killed, three injured in La Porte county crash
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the intersection of US 421 and US 6 on Saturday at 4:04 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. Initial police investigations show that 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso...
CBS News
Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash
An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Boone County
Lisle police looking for person responsible for deadly hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lisle police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then left him to die in the middle of the road.Police were called to the intersection of Ogden and Yackley around 5:45 Monday morning where they found a man lying unresponsive on the pavement.The man was rushed to the hospital but later died. Police don't have a description of the vehicle that hit him.
2 men killed in fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are killed after a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., in the 2000 block of North DuSable, near the museum campus.Police say a driver of a white sedan was going south in the northbound lanes when he hit a silver sedan head-on - causing it to catch on fire.The driver of the silver sedan suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white sedan also suffered blunt force trauma and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The crash remains under investigation. No further details were available.
starvedrock.media
Car Flips After Allegedly Running a La Salle Stop Sign
Stop signs are in place, and bright red, for a reason. According to La Salle police, at around 11:30 in the morning Saturday, a car driven by 28-year-old Meagan O'Boyle of La Salle, ran a stop sign at Ninth and Hennepin. She collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on Ninth Street, and O'Boyle's car flipped on its side. She had three children in her vehicle. O'Boyle and two of the juveniles refused treatment, but the other child was taken to St. Margaret's in Peru with minor injuries. O'Boyle was cited for disobeying a stop sign, and she was given an Ottawa court date.
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number
You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
