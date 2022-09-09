The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation levels Monday to lift the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). Eastern Lane County, east of Waldo Lake and north of Waldo Lake Wilderness, and western Deschutes County remain at Level 3. Fire officials will continue to work with local law enforcement to communicate fire conditions and keep the community safe. People who have mobility limitations or are particularly sensitive to smoke are encouraged not to return to Level 2 areas. Those who choose to remain in shelters will continue to receive services provided by the Red Cross. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which will likely continue for several more days. Smoke is now impacting communities on the east side of the fire, particularly La Pine, Crescent Lake, Sun River, and Bend.

OAKRIDGE, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO