Rosh Hashanah celebrates the start of the Jewish New Year — a holiday that begins this year at sunset on Sunday, September 25, and ends at sunset on Tuesday, September 27. Throughout those two days, family and friends gather together to dine on dishes and foods richly symbolic and meaningful to the holiday, including apples, dates, and fall fruits like the pomegranate and honey cakes, challah, fish, and sides of dried fruits and root vegetables. Check out these Atlanta restaurants, markets, and catering companies preparing special holiday meals, dishes, and desserts for Rosh Hashanah this year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO