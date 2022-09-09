Read full article on original website
Peggy Raymond
Peggy Bea Raymond, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. She was born December 29, 1937 in Mitchell, Illinois, a daughter of the late Harold and Flora (Miller) Raymond. She retired from Mercantile Bank in St. Louis after over 40 years of dedicated service in the Trust Department. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City. She was active with the Social Ministry Committee, remained active even to the time of death as a financial secretary, loved working with Vacation Bible School and helped with the Food for the Hungry Ministry for years; along with volunteering and participating with many events of the church. Peggy enjoyed her Friday morning Golden Girls Card Club and loved her days of traveling and enjoyed her thirteen trips to her favorite place of Hawaii. She had a special love of animals and cherished her dogs and cats throughout the years, never forgot a family member or a friend’s birthday, very thoughtful and generous to charities or organizations in need and cherished being like a mother to her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by a sister, Shirley Pasley of Mitchell and many special nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Donaldson and Theresa Morgan.
Patsy Hersman
Patsy Ann Hersman, 74, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She was born Aug. 21, 1948 in Alton, a daughter of James Edgar and Alberta (Emery) Williams. She was happily married for years to Frank Lee Hersman. He preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived...
Thomas Chaney
Thomas G. Chaney, 52 passed away at 7:25pm on Tuesday September 6,2022, in Alton, Illinois. He was born on February 12, 1970, in Alton, the son of the late Clarence Chaney and Ottilia (Wickenhauser) Chaney. Survivors include two sisters and a brother in law: Rosalie and Gary Boyd of Roxana, Marilyn Chaney of Alton, brother and sister in law Michael and Cindy Chaney of Alton, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Ward Stroehmer
Ward Michael “Mike” Stroehmer, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 7, 2022 at his home. Mike was born April 22, 1959 in Sedalia, Missouri, to the late Frank and W.J (Ward) Stroehmer. He worked as a Journeyman Glass Installer for many years. Mike could fix...
Margie Benway
Margie Lee (Lubak) Benway, 87, passed away at 6:57pm on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on June 29, 1935, in Madison, Illinois, the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Rogenski) Lubak. She married Roger L. Benway, who preceded her in death, and were happily together for 63 years. Margie is survived by a daughter and son in law, Cheryl and James Prichard of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, a son and daughter in law, Steven and Darcy Benway of O’Fallon, Illinois, a granddaughter, Rebecca Benway, three grandsons, Matthew Benway, Bryan Prichard, Andrew Prichard, her sister and brother in law, Jeanette and Wayne Scannell, her brother and sister in law, Thomas and Judy Lubak, sister in law, Barbara Benway, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Judith Hassel
Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel, 80, of Brighton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born December 5, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Joseph Clyde and Julia Etta (Wright) Davis. On August 19, 1959, Judy married Robert “Bob” Hassel, Sr. in Wappapello,...
Forest Randolph
Forest Franklin Randolph, 82, of Medora, passed away at 10:24 pm, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on February 1, 1940, in Hayti, MO, the son of the late Forest H. and Maxine (Swan) Randolph. He served our Country in the United States Army...
David Dresch
David D. Dresch, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born October 16, 1953 in Highland, Illinois, a son of the late James and Lorraine (Kloss) Dresch. He married Marilyn S. (Scrum) Dresch on March 27, 1981 at the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City and she survives. Dave, Dad, Grandpa and Papa as he was called will be remembered for being kind, selfless and a devoted servant to all. David was employed in product scheduling with Millapore Sigma Pharmaceuticals in St. Louis with 47 years of dedicated service. He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. Dave loved cooking, enjoyed photography, was intrigued with space and astronomy, had a green thumb for gardening, was a history buff and cherished attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Gwendolyn and Kenneth Garthe of St. Peters, Missouri; two sons, David T. and Jess Dresch of Granite City and Jonathan and Sarah Dresch of Bonita Springs, Florida; five grandchildren, Nathan, Nicole and Noah Garthe and Eloise and Benjamin Dresch; his sister-in-law, Diane Scrum of Granite City; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jim Dresch of Webster Groves, Missouri, Rick and Becky Dresch of Marine and Michael and Marla Dresch of Swansea; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Janet Weber of Edwardsville, Connie Witsberger of Troy and Lori and Alan Bohnenstiehl of Edwardsville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Monica Dresch; a brother-in-law, Alan Weber, nephew, Andrew Dresch and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Theresa Scrum. In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth School, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City, IL 62040 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Robert Rawe
Robert Leo Rawe, 76, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:45 pm, at Integrity of Alton. A son of the late Leo and Katherine (Ehresmann) Rawe, he was born on December 27, 1945, in St. Louis, MO. Robert is a Vietnam US Air Force Veteran, a...
Antique motorcycle race to stop in Alton
The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event. The Chase...
Glen Hommert
Glen E. Hommert, 94, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Cedarhurst Care Center in Granite City, IL. He was born on September 5, 1928 in Madison, IL to Arnold and Ruth (Binning) Hommert. The U.S. Navy veteran served during WW II in the seabees. He...
YWCA hosts Book Talk tonight
The YWCA in Alton is hosting the next in its series of book talks this evening. Starting at 5:30pm, you can chat with others in a discussion of the award-winning book “The Warmth of Other Suns.”. It’s a book that YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z...
Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton
One man was shot Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
Prep sports scores from Monday
-0- East Alton Wood River over Vandalia 5-2 medalists was Roxana's Reagan Lynn who shot a 38. Ava Bartosiak of Marquette shot a 39 and her teammates. followed...Karly Reiter and Jenna Dean each shooting. 47. Lilly Montague shot a 49. Girls golf today... Alton hosts Father McGivney. CM, Highland at...
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
Shells, Explorers, Redbirds, Oilers with volleyball wins
-0- Marquette got by Hillsboro 2-1. -Kylie Murray with 10 kills. -Kendal Meisenheimer with 5 kills. -Abby Taylor with 7 service points.
City moves on ARPA recommendations
The City of Alton appears poised to move forward with the five recommendations from Frank Miles Consulting for spending a portion of the city’s ARPA funds. The Committee of the Whole approved a resolution Monday night to authorize the disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds, for emergency priority projects.
No suspected ties to theft ring in fatal Alton crash
The 15-year-old that died early Saturday driving what is believed to have been a stolen Kia vehicle in an Alton crash will not be publicly identified. The crash in the 3200 block of Belle Streets killed the driver who was sole occupant of the vehicle that was found in the wood line at around 3:45am.
Regional Job Fair returns to Collinsville
On Wednesday from 9am - noon, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will be host to the 32nd annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair. The job fair is free and open to the public and will be hiring prospective employees from all education backgrounds. Madison County's Director of Employment and...
Marquette Catholic High School
Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from MCHS talk about homecoming events, an upcoming open house and golf tournament.
