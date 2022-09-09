David D. Dresch, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born October 16, 1953 in Highland, Illinois, a son of the late James and Lorraine (Kloss) Dresch. He married Marilyn S. (Scrum) Dresch on March 27, 1981 at the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City and she survives. Dave, Dad, Grandpa and Papa as he was called will be remembered for being kind, selfless and a devoted servant to all. David was employed in product scheduling with Millapore Sigma Pharmaceuticals in St. Louis with 47 years of dedicated service. He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. Dave loved cooking, enjoyed photography, was intrigued with space and astronomy, had a green thumb for gardening, was a history buff and cherished attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Gwendolyn and Kenneth Garthe of St. Peters, Missouri; two sons, David T. and Jess Dresch of Granite City and Jonathan and Sarah Dresch of Bonita Springs, Florida; five grandchildren, Nathan, Nicole and Noah Garthe and Eloise and Benjamin Dresch; his sister-in-law, Diane Scrum of Granite City; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jim Dresch of Webster Groves, Missouri, Rick and Becky Dresch of Marine and Michael and Marla Dresch of Swansea; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Janet Weber of Edwardsville, Connie Witsberger of Troy and Lori and Alan Bohnenstiehl of Edwardsville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Monica Dresch; a brother-in-law, Alan Weber, nephew, Andrew Dresch and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Theresa Scrum. In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth School, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City, IL 62040 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO