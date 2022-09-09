Cheyenne East improved to 3-0 in 4A football with a 52-42 win over Thunder Basin in Gillette on Friday in a game that had just about everything, For East, Garet Schlabs had 2 touchdown receptions plus an interception. Dom Kaszas returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and made some big catches from the wide receiver spot. The Thunderbirds showed a lot of poise as their #1 running back Drew Jackson went down with an injury on the 2nd play of the game. We caught up with Schlabs and Kaszas after the game and they were certainly pleased with the result.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO