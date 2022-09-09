Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
county17.com
Wyoming Department of Education releases Campbell WY-TOPP, WY-ALT scores
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education released the 2022 test results for the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities Tuesday. In Campbell County School District, the largest percentage of “proficient” or “advanced” student performances on the...
county17.com
Arch Resources gives $500,000 to UW School of Energy Resources
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arch Resources is giving $500,000 to the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources to support its work in carbon management and land reclamation practices, the university announced Monday. The gift will augment the Arch Clean Coal Technology Fund, which Arch established more than 10 years...
county17.com
PHOTOS: 9/11 stair climb honors first responders
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Around 40 residents and first responders gathered below the Thunder Basin High School stadium on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. They were there to climb stairs — a lot of them — remembrance of the first responders who climbed 110 flights of stairs on Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the deadliest terroristic attack on American soil that claimed the lives of thousands, including 343 firefighters, 21 years ago.
Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust
In outdoor news, two men are being charged with poaching in Gillette, Wyoming. This comes… The post Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Sept. 12
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Spaghetti dinner Oct. 1 will offset medical, funeral expenses for Terri Glass
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The American Legion will host a fundraiser Oct. 1 to offset medical and funeral expenses for a Gillette woman who died after a years-long battle with leukemia. Terri Glass died Aug. 14 at the age of 78, decades after she and her husband, Roger, moved from...
Cheyenne East Football Postgame Remarks
Cheyenne East improved to 3-0 in 4A football with a 52-42 win over Thunder Basin in Gillette on Friday in a game that had just about everything, For East, Garet Schlabs had 2 touchdown receptions plus an interception. Dom Kaszas returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and made some big catches from the wide receiver spot. The Thunderbirds showed a lot of poise as their #1 running back Drew Jackson went down with an injury on the 2nd play of the game. We caught up with Schlabs and Kaszas after the game and they were certainly pleased with the result.
county17.com
Obituaries: Sevores; Allison
Patricia Josephine Sevores: April 12, 1955 – September 12, 2022. Patricia passed on September 12th at Campbell County Memorial Hospital at the age of 67. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who know and love her. Full life tribute coming soon. There are currently no...
RELATED PEOPLE
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Sept. 13
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Sept. 12, Opportunity Spur, GPD. Officers cited a 17-year-old girl and a...
county17.com
Campbell County school board to discuss enrollment, weather procedures Sept. 13
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 about weather procedures and Wyoming School Board Association’s call for resolutions. The meeting will be held in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette,...
county17.com
City plans Wednesday water outage at Wallstreet and Collins for repairs
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette’s Engineering Division has planned a four-hour water outage for a section of town starting at noon Wednesday. The shutoff will affect a handful of properties in the area of the Wallstreet and Collins intersection, a memo to city staff states. It’s a necessary move to allow crews to replace a broken valve.
county17.com
Woman dies in head-on crash on Northern Drive
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A woman allegedly died yesterday after her vehicle collided head-on with a semi-tractor at the intersection of Highway 14-16 and Northern Drive, authorities said Tuesday. The woman was identified as 54-year-old Bobbi J. Underwood of Gillette by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Sept. 13. Underwood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/12/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Sept. 12:. At 3:21 a.m. to Express Drive for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care while on scene. At 7:27 a.m. to Danielle Avenue for a report of smoke in the area....
county17.com
Man arrested for firing handgun outside Gillette hotel
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Police arrested a man last night for reportedly firing a handgun at least 14 times outside a local hotel, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson. Officers responded to the Best Western Tower West Lodge on Skyline Drive yesterday at 10:39 p.m. after receiving multiple...
county17.com
National average gas price falls for 13th week; Campbell County sees 2-cent drop
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 13th consecutive week, and although the drop in Campbell County was much smaller, the county’s average did fall, according to price trackers GasBuddy and AAA. The nation’s average gas price fell 7.6...
county17.com
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Campbell County under fire weather watch for Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued at 1:49 p.m. Monday a fire weather watch for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Campbell County and nearby areas. According to the NWS Rapid City, wind speeds, dry fuels and relative humidity as low as 13%...
county17.com
As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Sept. 8, E. Laramie Street, GPD. Staff at the Big D on...
county17.com
Haze returns as western wildfires burn; clouds and rain return midweek
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The work week will begin dry and hazy today before turning cooler amid rising chances for showers and thunderstorms as the week wears on. Haze and areas of smoke are expected throughout Campbell County today as winds from the west carry smoke from wildfires into the region. Today should otherwise be sunny with a high near 84, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts.
Comments / 0