Cars

2023 Chrysler 300C Is the Sedan's 485-HP Swan Song

Chrysler 300 production will end next year, but not before the company sends its full-size sedan off with a bang. Debuting ahead of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Tuesday, the 2023 Chrysler 300C is a limited-edition model that puts a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the sedan's hood one last time.
Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut

It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
