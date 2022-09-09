Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Downtown Detroit businesses ready for return of the auto show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inside Checker Bar Detroit, there’s buzz and excitement. This week, people from all over the world will pull up a barstool during the return of the North American International Auto Show. “We've been really looking forward to this for a long, long time,” Checker Bar...
A labor of love: Man spends more than 1,300 hours restoring antique Detroit Masonic Temple chandeliers
(WXYZ) — Two massive chandeliers in the Crystal Ballroom at the Detroit Masonic Temple have been restored to their full sparkling glory thanks to the dedication of Brandon Langford, who is on the board of trustees for the Masonic Temple Association of Detroit and does volunteer restorations around the building.
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend. Both incidents happened early Sunday morning — one in Westland and the other in Dearborn Heights. The shop in Dearborn Heights was then hit a second time early Monday morning.
Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit. Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend. Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into...
DPD: Four injured in shooting on Detroit's Eastside, seeking black Chrysler 300
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm four people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a shooting incident in the 13000 block of East Warren on Detroit's Eastside. Three men and one woman, police say, were gathered outside at approximately 3:15 a.m. when a vehicle approached them and began shooting.
New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes
WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage To Open Four More Restaurants In Michigan
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, India, all throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now planning on opening four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area, according to The Detroit News.
1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
Detroit Weather: Headed toward a long stretch of heat with sunshine.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with a low of 58°. Wind: WNW 5 mph. Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 79°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a morning low of 56° and a high of 76°. Wind: E 5 mph.
Sips & scares: 3 secret bars to open inside HUSH haunted house in Westland this fall
(WXYZ) — A secret bar program is coming to metro Detroit inside a haunted house, giving people the chance to enjoy scares and sips in the lead-up to Halloween. EPIC Entertainment Group has partnered with HUSH Haunted Attractions in Westland for the secret bar program. Hidden throughout the three-part...
Second Ebenezer Church launches water drive to support residents of Jackson, MS
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church has partnered with Meijer, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Living Waters Church to launch a water collection drive Sunday, September 11 to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi who remain without clean water. “The water crisis in Jackson Mississippi is an...
I-94 back open after multi-car, semi crash led to 150-gallon fuel spill
(WXYZ) — I-94 is back open at 12 Mile in Roseville after a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi-truck that led to a HAZMAT situation. According to Michigan State Police, the crash and fuel spill happened along westbound I-94 at 12 Mile, and the semi driver lost control of his truck and began to fish tail.
Video captures 2 home invasions targeting same family in Inkster; police searching for suspects
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police are sending out a warning to all tonight. Violent thieves pretended to work for DTE to gain access to the home of an 84-year-old woman and her disabled daughter. Both of them are speaking out asking for your help identifying the thieves caught...
Detroit Weather: The sun is back by Wednesday
(WXYZ) — Tonight: A few showers are possible overnight. The chances are higher east and south compared to north and west. Low of 55°. Wind: SW Light. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High of 73°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny with...
Detroit Police officer shot in the line of duty dies 24 years later a hero
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The dispatch calls are chilling. The scene was chaotic. Detroit Police Chief James White tells 7 Action News, “I just had 2 years on the job, 3 years on the job and that’s one of those days that will live in your brain forever.”
Eastern Michigan University and faculty reach contract agreement
Eastern Michigan University and the faculty union announced late Sunday night both sides had come to an agreement on a new contract. This means that the faculty strike is over, and that faculty will be returning to the classroom today. The full schedule of classes will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m.
Daughter blames QAnon after father shot family
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rebecca Lanis, 21, said her grandmother called her Sunday morning and asked if she was in the hospital. Unaware of the tragedy that unfolded at her home in Walled Lake, Rebecca said she found that to be a strange question. She said she was at a friend's sleepover.
Macomb County salon hosting spa day to help in fight against pediatric cancer
(WXYZ) — If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.
Gibraltar police locate parents of girl found on Thursday
GIBRALTAR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gibraltar police have found the parents of a child who was discovered alone Thursday morning. The girl, approximately 2 years old was found in the area of Bayview and Stoeflet, which is in Gibraltar. Police say she is doing well however authorities had no way of knowing who she is and asked for the public's help.
Eastern Michigan University professors reach tentative contract agreement, return to classroom
(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University and its union members have reached a tentative contract agreement following conflicts over wages and health care benefits in their previous contract. This means professors at EMU will now be returning to the classroom. "We could not have done this without all of the...
