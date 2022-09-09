ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Downtown Detroit businesses ready for return of the auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inside Checker Bar Detroit, there’s buzz and excitement. This week, people from all over the world will pull up a barstool during the return of the North American International Auto Show. “We've been really looking forward to this for a long, long time,” Checker Bar...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit. Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend. Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into...
WESTLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage To Open Four More Restaurants In Michigan

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, India, all throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now planning on opening four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area, according to The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Second Ebenezer Church launches water drive to support residents of Jackson, MS

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church has partnered with Meijer, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Living Waters Church to launch a water collection drive Sunday, September 11 to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi who remain without clean water. “The water crisis in Jackson Mississippi is an...
JACKSON, MS
Tv20detroit.com

I-94 back open after multi-car, semi crash led to 150-gallon fuel spill

(WXYZ) — I-94 is back open at 12 Mile in Roseville after a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi-truck that led to a HAZMAT situation. According to Michigan State Police, the crash and fuel spill happened along westbound I-94 at 12 Mile, and the semi driver lost control of his truck and began to fish tail.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: The sun is back by Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Tonight: A few showers are possible overnight. The chances are higher east and south compared to north and west. Low of 55°. Wind: SW Light. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High of 73°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny with...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan University and faculty reach contract agreement

Eastern Michigan University and the faculty union announced late Sunday night both sides had come to an agreement on a new contract. This means that the faculty strike is over, and that faculty will be returning to the classroom today. The full schedule of classes will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m.
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Daughter blames QAnon after father shot family

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rebecca Lanis, 21, said her grandmother called her Sunday morning and asked if she was in the hospital. Unaware of the tragedy that unfolded at her home in Walled Lake, Rebecca said she found that to be a strange question. She said she was at a friend's sleepover.
WALLED LAKE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Macomb County salon hosting spa day to help in fight against pediatric cancer

(WXYZ) — If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gibraltar police locate parents of girl found on Thursday

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gibraltar police have found the parents of a child who was discovered alone Thursday morning. The girl, approximately 2 years old was found in the area of Bayview and Stoeflet, which is in Gibraltar. Police say she is doing well however authorities had no way of knowing who she is and asked for the public's help.
GIBRALTAR, MI

