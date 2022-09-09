ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Haze returns as western wildfires burn; clouds and rain return midweek

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The work week will begin dry and hazy today before turning cooler amid rising chances for showers and thunderstorms as the week wears on. Haze and areas of smoke are expected throughout Campbell County today as winds from the west carry smoke from wildfires into the region. Today should otherwise be sunny with a high near 84, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
ABC4

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your Tuesday is off to a terrific start! Yesterday was a bit of a transition day across the state as the smoke moved away, and moisture started to move in. Yesterday brought isolated storms, but with increased moisture; aided by the remnants of what was tropical […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Heavy rain coming to northern Utah, flash flooding probable in the south

SALT LAKE CITY –Remnants from Tropical Storm Kay are making their way through for the next few days, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to Utah. The Wasatch Front is expected to see a lot of rain through Friday, according to KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “By [this] afternoon, we’re dealing...
ENVIRONMENT
K2 Radio

Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
WYOMING STATE
natureworldnews.com

Temperatures Drop to 34 Degrees as Wyoming Gets Summer Snow

As the temperature drops to as low as 34 degrees Fahrenheit, a town in Wyoming is covered in "Summer Snow." Even though autumn doesn't officially start until September 22 at 9:03 PM EDT, it may already be winter in some parts of the west of the US. At least, that's how it appeared on Friday morning.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

City plans Wednesday water outage at Wallstreet and Collins for repairs

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette’s Engineering Division has planned a four-hour water outage for a section of town starting at noon Wednesday. The shutoff will affect a handful of properties in the area of the Wallstreet and Collins intersection, a memo to city staff states. It’s a necessary move to allow crews to replace a broken valve.
GILLETTE, WY
ksl.com

Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
UTAH STATE
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Sam Lightner Visits The Ghost Of Cattle Kate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a side gig to my supposed-writing career, which is actually a side gig (it would seem) to my “climbing” career, I make videos for the Wyoming History Channel. To do so I write a script about some fascinating...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE

