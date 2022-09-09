Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings

MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Evans , CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Michael Pittman Jr. top my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (R) is my No. 1 option for Week 1. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Davante Adams , Tyreek Hill , A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel and JuJu Smith-Schuster round out my Top 10 options for Week 1. Michael Thomas also is one of my favorite wide receivers to start this week.

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is my No. 2 option for Week 1. Evans and the Buccaneers will play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers last season. They also allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to wide receivers.

Evans did not score in his lone matchup against the Cowboys in 2021, but went on to total 14 touchdowns last season. He also logged his eighth-consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. Look for quarterback Tom Brady to keep looking his way, especially inside the red zone.

Indianapolis Colts playmaker Michael Pittman Jr. lands at No. 5 in my Week 1 rankings and should be an elite play in great matchups throughout the 2022 season.

The Colts will start the season with a game against the Houston Texans . The Texans allowed the sixth-most receiving yards and eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2021.

Pittman, one of my pre-draft breakout candidates, did not score in his two matchups last season against the Texans, but I expect at least 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New Kansas City Chiefs weapon JuJu Smith-Schuster is my No. 10 wide receiver for Week 1. Smith-Schuster can be plugged in as a low-end WR1 or a high-end WR2 to open the season.

The Chiefs will face the Arizona Cardinals in their season opener. The Cardinals allowed a league-high 27 receiving touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

Tyreek Hill is no longer in Kansas City, which will likely lead to more balance in the Chiefs' attack. I like Smith-Schuster out of all the Chiefs targets -- not named Travis Kelce -- in Week 1.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Thomas is my No. 18 option and should be a great WR2 play in leagues with at least 14 teams. He is likely a better option in points-per-reception formats, but I expect enough value to warrant a start in any league.

The Falcons allowed the fifth-most receptions and tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Thomas receiving at least 10 targets.

LONGSHOTS

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney comes in at No. 20 in my Week 1 rankings.

Toney's Giants will meet the Tennessee Titans . The Titans were one of the worst teams at defending wide receivers in 2021, when they allowed the second-most fantasy points and receiving yards to the position.

Toney is worth a start at WR2 or WR3, specially if you are in a league with 14 teams or more.

The Giants wide receiver did not score a touchdown last season, but showed a lot of explosiveness and potential. I expect him to reach the end zone in Week 1.

Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers is my No. 21 wide receiver for Week 1.

With Davante Adams now on the Las Vegas Raiders roster, look for Lazard to surface as the Packers' top pass catcher.

The Packers will start the season against the Minnesota Vikings . The Vikings allowed the most receptions, receiving yards and fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

I expect Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to spread out targets this season, but not right away. Expect the reigning MVP to target Lazard with regularity out of the game.

Lazard scored in four of his final five games last season, including once agains the Vikings. Look for another Rodgers-to-Lazard touchdown toss on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

5. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at HOU

6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

7. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. NE1

8. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

9. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

10. Juju Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at ARI

11. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

12. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. KC

13. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. CLE

14. Mike Williams , Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

15. Adam Thielen , Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

16. Dionatae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

17. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

18. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at ATL

19. Julio Jones , Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

20. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants at TEN

21. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at MIN

22. Keenan Allen , Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

23. Brandin Cooks , Houston Texans vs. IND

24. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. PHI

25. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at WAS

26. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. JAX

27. Robert Woods , Tennessee Titans vs. NYG

28. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

29. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

30. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

31. Tyler Lockett , Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

32. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

33. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at SEA

34. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at NYJ

35. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

36. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

37. Amari Cooper , Cleveland Browns at CAR

38. Devante Parker, New England Patriots at MIA

39. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at ATL

40. Courtland Sutton , Denver Broncos at SEA

41. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs BAL

42. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. SF

43. Robby Anderson , Carolina Panthers vs. CLE

44. Tyler Boyd , Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

45. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

46. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs at ARI

47. Sammy Watkins , Green Bay Packers at MIN

48. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

49. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

50. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at MIA

This article originally appeared on UPI.com