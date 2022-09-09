ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friant, CA

Table Mountain Casino helps purchase new fire truck for nearby station

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i51mv_0hoc6h1m00

Residents in the Friant-Millerton area have a new tool to respond to emergencies.

Table Mountain Casino partnered with the Fresno County Fire Protection District to purchase a new fire truck for Station 72.

It made its debut during a dedication ceremony Thursday morning.

The new ladder truck features state-of-the-art rescue tools, fire hose, water and a variety of ground ladders that can reach several floors of the casino.

It will also respond to surrounding communities, including Eagle Crest and Brighton Ridge.

Chief Dustin Hail says during the construction of the new casino, it partnered with Table Mountain to place firefighting equipment in certain stairwells which coincide with the truck's equipment to help better protect the casino and its patrons.

