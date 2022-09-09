ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Supreme Court: Abortion amendment must appear on ballot

By Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights must appear on the November ballot, despite typographical issues that opponents hoped would derail the measure.

The ruling , the court's first dealing with abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the national constitutional right to an abortion afforded under Roe v. Wade, means Michiganders will have the chance to explicitly enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution when they cast their ballots this fall.

By a 5-2 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the Board of State Canvassers must certify the proposed constitutional amendment despite the alleged typographical issues. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack chastised board members and abortion rights opponents who suggested the space between words in a measure that garnered more than 750,000 signatures should be a fatal flaw.

Abortion, slavery and marijuana: Here are the ballot questions to watch in 2022 midterms

Your ballot: Will Republicans flip the House in midterm elections? These 12 races will tell the story.

"The challengers have not produced a single signer who claims to have been confused by the limited-spacing sections in the full text portion of the proposal," McCormack wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42GWER_0hoc6Y2700
Abortion rights activists rally during a Bans Off Our Bodies protest at University of Michigan's Diag in Ann Arbor on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

"They would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they believe the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they have identified a technicality that allows them to do so, a game of gotcha gone very bad," the judge added

Justices Richard Bernstein, Elizabeth Clement, Megan Cavanagh and Elizabeth Welch joined McCormack in the majority. All but Clement were nominated by Democrats. Republican-nominated Justices Brian Zahra and David Viviano voted against putting the measure on the ballot.

Abortion, voting and COVID-19: Why we're eyeing these 10 governor's races in 2022 midterms

Your vote: Control of the Senate is now a coin flip: These are the 7 midterm election races to watch

Both Zahra and Viviano entertained the argument from anti-abortion rights advocates and the Republicans on the board, agreeing the seemingly small spaces between words made the proposed constitutional amendment illegible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeAMb_0hoc6Y2700
A participant holds a sign during the Abortion is a Jewish Value rally at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Akash Pamarthy, Detroit Free Press

The court needed to make its decision before Friday, when local clerks must finalize the candidates and issues appearing on the ballot. The General Election is Nov. 8, but absentee ballots go out to overseas and deployed voters on Sept. 24.

“We are energized and motivated now more than ever to restore the protections that were lost under Roe,” said Darci McConnell, communications director for the Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) campaign. “This affirms that more than 730,000 voters read, signed, and understood the petitions and that the frivolous claims from the opposition are simply designed to distract from our effort to keep the abortion rights we had under Roe for nearly 50 years.”

Opponents vowed to take the fight to the voters.

“It falls to voters now to reject this mistake-ridden, extreme proposal on Election Day. We are confident that a majority will say No to Proposal 3," said Christen Pollo, a spokesperson for a coalition opposing the amendment called Citizens to Support MI Women and Children.

The question of abortion access is an increasingly galvanizing force in this election cycle. After Roe's reversal, a 1931 Michigan state law criminalizing most abortions in theory became enforceable again. But on Wednesday, Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ruled that law is unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable. It marked a win for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, which filed a lawsuit before Roe was overturned seeking to have the state law nullified.

Abortion rights opponents are expected to appeal that ruling, but it's unlikely any final court decision could come before Election Day.

The state's highest court could take up a separate lawsuit, filed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, that also argues the ban is unconstitutional and that the state Constitution already protects the right to an abortion. But the Michigan Supreme Court has declined to formally accept the case for months, despite pleas from the governor.

Even if the Michigan Supreme Court took up either case and ruled in favor of Whitmer or Planned Parenthood, the proposed constitutional amendment would amount to a more-permanent right to abortion in Michigan.

Previously: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, eliminating constitutional right to abortion

More: Michigan's abortion amendment: Here's what it will and won't do if approved

A slew of abortion rights supporters formally asked the court to put the proposed amendment on the ballot, including University of Michigan law professors, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YH2F4_0hoc6Y2700
June 24, 2022: Abortion rights demonstrators march through the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case in Detroit, Michigan. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. Emily Elconin, Getty Images

A majority of Michiganders, and most people across the country, support some level of abortion access, according to polling before Roe's reversal and since the court's June decision. Democratic candidates in Michigan are campaigning extensively on the issue, promising to fight for abortion rights.

The inclusion of the abortion amendment on the ballot could have a substantial impact on other races this fall. While opponents of abortion rights will vote against the measure, polling and the level of support for the proposal demonstrated by the most signatures ever collected for such a ballot initiative likely bode well for turnout among abortion rights supporters.

Contact Dave Boucher: dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan Supreme Court: Abortion amendment must appear on ballot

Comments / 5

zar
4d ago

This vote should have happened in every state, set in motion by roe v wade being return to state authority.

Reply
3
Related
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Salon

“This is blackmail”: Republicans deny flood funding to New Orleans over opposition to abortion ban

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives are sounding the alarm about the lengths to which GOP officials appear willing to go to advance their deeply unpopular and reactionary agenda after Louisiana's State Bond Commission, at the urging of right-wing Attorney General Jeff Landry, once again denied flood prevention resources to New Orleans due to the city's opposition to the state's new abortion ban.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Megan Cavanagh
Person
David Viviano
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans#House#University Of Michigan#Detroit Free Press
Business Insider

Justice Neil Gorsuch says he's 'looking forward' to a report on the Supreme Court's investigation into the leak of the abortion draft opinion

Associate Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was part of the conservative majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in June, said he's anticipating a report on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion on that abortion rights case. "The chief justice appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation," Gorsuch...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Minnesota

Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to.Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's view of the court can be damaged especially when changes in its membership lead to big changes in the law.She stressed that she was not talking about any particular decision or even a string of rulings with which she disagreed. Still, her remarks were similar to points made in dissenting opinions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

598K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy