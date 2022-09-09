LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - Boats filled with divers converged on Lake Travis on Sunday to clean up the shoreline and lake bottom. "We had two barges with 50 divers per barge, so we have 100 divers in the water," said Seth Wallace, owner of Dive World Austin. "It's an opportunity to dive, be a part of the dive community and obviously help out Lake Travis and the water that we value so much."

