fox7austin.com
Improved Longhorn defense makes statement against Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns quarterback health is a hot topic on the 40-acres, as well as Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card banged up and considered day-to-day. With a good UTSA squad rolling into town, and Bijan Robinson iffy with a shoulder injury, it's a good thing the UT defense looks good.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns could be without key players heading into UTSA game
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns proved to a national audience they can go toe-to-toe with the nation's elite. After the close loss to Alabama 20-19, the Horns are now ranked 21st in the AP Poll. "To quote my old boss, Nick Saban, 'We gotta be careful of the rat...
fox7austin.com
Texas State takes on No. 17 Baylor after big win against Florida International
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State head coach Jake Spavital and his Bobcats are fresh off a much-needed 41-12 win over Florida International. The team hopes to take some of that momentum and confidence to Waco, where they'll be a 30-point underdog against No. 17 Baylor. "It's one of the...
fox7austin.com
Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game
AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com
Rouse Raiders come away with win against Glenn Grizzlies in FOX 7's Game of the Week
LEANDER, Texas - FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week voters missed on their prediction for the big rivalry game between Glenn and Rouse. 83% of voters picked Glenn to win the game, but it was Rouse coming away with a 10-7 win thanks to a Zach Ramirez field goal as time expired.
fox7austin.com
Alleged racist incident against Hays CISD volleyball players 'cannot be verified', Comal ISD says
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - According to Comal ISD, allegations of racist comments made toward Hays High School volleyball players during a match cannot be verified, but Hays CISD is standing by their students. About a week ago, a Hays CISD parent claimed her daughters, as well as other volleyball players,...
fox7austin.com
Live music all around Austin supporting local musicians on HAAM Day
AUSTIN, Texas - September 13 is HAAM Day! It's the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians' annual citywide celebration supporting local musicians through live music. HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped nearly 6,000 musicians access more than $123 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.
fox7austin.com
TABC: 131 businesses sold alcohol to minors during back-to-school undercover operation
AUSTIN, Texas - During an undercover operation conducted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 14% of more than 1,100 retailers visited sold alcohol to a minor. The back-to-school operation in August and September focused on areas like Austin that are flooded with minors attending college. For the first time in...
fox7austin.com
Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety
AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
fox7austin.com
Hot Sauce Festival draws about 2,000 people to South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - About 2,000 people showed up for the 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival at The Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin. The event was for a good cause, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank and people got to try samples from 20 commercial bottlers and enjoyed music and cold drinks.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive
Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
fox7austin.com
Paddler & Float On Boat Rentals talk about Flatwater Foundation's TYLER's Dam That Cancer event
More than 200 standup paddlers will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam to help raise money to provide mental health therapy to Central Texans impacted by cancer. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details.
fox7austin.com
Slightly warmer temperatures, isolated showers possible late in the day
AUSTIN, Texas - The front that arrived over the weekend will hit the reverse button and turn into a warm front. It'll be slightly warmer the next few days and slowly become more humid. Along the warm front today, the heating of the day could turn on very isolated showers...
fox7austin.com
Divers suit up for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - Boats filled with divers converged on Lake Travis on Sunday to clean up the shoreline and lake bottom. "We had two barges with 50 divers per barge, so we have 100 divers in the water," said Seth Wallace, owner of Dive World Austin. "It's an opportunity to dive, be a part of the dive community and obviously help out Lake Travis and the water that we value so much."
fox7austin.com
Flatwater Foundation holds annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser
AUSTIN, Texas - More than 200 standup paddlers are completing a 21-mile court from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam as part of Flatwater Foundation's annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser. The fundraiser helps raise money for the non-profit organization to help provide mental health therapy to...
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters climb stairs in honor of September 11 fire responders
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters climbed about 110 flights of stairs Sunday to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. This tradition started in Austin and continues 21 years later. "We're just doing our part to fulfill the never forget," Austin Fire Lieutenant Jerry Cohen said. Lt....
fox7austin.com
Safety improvements made to West Campus as Austin Energy upgrades lights
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy says it has made safety improvements to West Campus by upgrading hundreds of streetlights. The community-owned electric utility collaborated with SafeHorns and other organizations to address low lighting and lack of lighting in the area of West 29th Street, Guadalupe Street, North Lamar Boulevard, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
fox7austin.com
Austin Public Safety Commission assigned to Parks and Rec Board to address crime in parks
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Public Safety Commission assigned one of its members to a working group of the Austin Parks and Recreation Board. This comes after a couple of violent crimes were committed recently in popular parks. Throughout the day, Austin parks are packed with joggers, walkers and bikers,...
fox7austin.com
Certain types of outdoor watering in Cedar Park prohibited following growing leak
In Cedar Park, irrigation systems and hose-end sprinklers are prohibited. However, handheld hose watering is still allowed, as long as the nozzle has an automatic shut-off.
