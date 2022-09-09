ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Teen girl suspect in the Thursday night shooting of man in his 40s

By Katrina Markel
 4 days ago
The Omaha Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night. The department says officers responded at 10:27 p.m to an address on North 35th Street.

Sonny Lipscomb, 47, was found with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot, according to OPD.

Officers located a teenage, female suspect still on the location. She was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a handgun by a minor.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

