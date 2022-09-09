Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Appearing To Be Ignored at Windsor Goes Viral: 'Rude!'
A video of a member of the public appearing to ignore Meghan Markle during the royal's walkabout at Windsor Castle, England, on Saturday has gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 11 million views in 24 hours. Meghan met with crowds of the British public for the first time since...
Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Death: Final Moments Uncovered As Her Eldest Son Charles Becomes Monarch
Britain is mourning the death of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, as tributes pour out for the iconic and beloved figure from both the 20th and 21st centuries. RadarOnline.com confirmed the news of her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.She was earlier placed under medical supervision following further evaluation by her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting she "remained comfortable" at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where family members rushed to be by her side. Here's everything we know about Elizabeth's final moments and days leading up to her death:Cancer ConcernsMysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her...
Harry and Meghan’s children become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Queen’s death means Sussexes’ children have right to title HRH unless and until Charles changes protocols
Prince Louis Refuses William's Hand in Heart-Warming School First-Day Video
Prince Louis felt confident enough not to hold his father's hand at Lambrook School and appeared to shake his head when Prince William ruffled his hair.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
Prince Harry Moves to Dispel Military Uniform Dispute: Focus on the Queen
Prince Harry has reconciled himself to not wearing a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as his spokesperson said: "We respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." Harry served two tours on the front line in Afghanistan but was told...
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Prince Harry will now have to bow to Camilla — despite their tensions
Prince Harry — who is said to have tensions with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles — will have to bow to her now that she is queen consort, sources told Page Six. In fact, he likely would have been expected to do so on Thursday while the family was gathered at Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 at age 96.
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
Prince William Invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Join Him and Princess Kate in Greeting Mourners
Back together — thanks to Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, have reunited as a foursome in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, walked alongside the...
Prince Harry and Andrew Uniform Ruling Is 'Deplorable Double Standards'
Prince Andrew will get a chance to wear his military uniform in honor of Queen Elizabeth II while Prince Harry has been prohibited from donning his in a move that one author told Newsweek was "totally tone deaf." Only working royals have been given permission to wear a military uniform...
Here’s Why Duchess Kate Isn’t at Balmoral Castle With the Rest of the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 today, with members of the royal family rushing to Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid the breaking news that the monarch’s doctors were concerned for her health. Although Prince William was among those who arrived at Balmoral, a grim-faced Duchess Kate...
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
What Camilla’s Role as Queen Consort Means
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. It's the dawn of a new era. Following the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced that her eldest son, Charles, is officially the King of the United Kingdom. As such, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has been given the title Queen Consort, as confirmed by the palace in their statement.
Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor estate to inspect floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But one interaction between the Duchess of Sussex and royal aides has sparked a fierce debate on Twitter. The monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle...
Sombre Kate Middleton seen for first time since Queen’s tragic death
KATE Middleton looked sombre on a drive through Windsor this afternoon following the Queen's tragic death. The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge wore dark sunglasses and a black top on her way to pick up her children from school. It is the first time Kate has been seen since Her...
King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state
TORONTO (AP) — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. “Canada has enjoyed a long history and a close friendship with His Majesty King Charles III, who has visited our country many times over the years,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.
Inside Diana Jenkins’ Scandalous Past Before ‘RHOBH’
Diana Jenkins has found herself in hot water with ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fans and some of the cast.
Prince Harry Arrives In London After An Emotional Balmoral Castle Visit To Mourn His Grandmother's Death
Prince Harry returned to London after his heartbreaking visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland as he mourns the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The 37-year-old left for Aberdeen International Airport from Balmoral on the morning of Friday, September 9, and reached Heathrow Airport later in the day. Harry's father, King Charles III, returned to London the same morning to deliver his first address to a nation — just days after it got a new prime minister.
Charles and Meghan's Treatment of Royal Staff Gets Similar Response
King Charles III and Meghan Markle have both been accused of being rude to staff in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Britain's new monarch, 73, appeared to grow frustrated during the meeting of the Accession Council at which he was formally proclaimed king. Charles was signing an oath...
