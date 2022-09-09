ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
Newsweek

Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor estate to inspect floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But one interaction between the Duchess of Sussex and royal aides has sparked a fierce debate on Twitter. The monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle...
Newsweek

Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death

Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Newsweek

Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
The Associated Press

Crowds gather in London to see queen's coffin procession

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday as it is taken amid somber pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days. Crowds began massing early along the flag-lined road outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament. King Charles III and other members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin. Thousands of people are gathering on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace and along the banks of the River Thames hours before the coffin procession begins. People in the crowd cheered when Charles waved to them as he drove from his residence, Clarence House, to the palace. The crowds are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat on Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

