Meghan Markle Appearing To Be Ignored at Windsor Goes Viral: 'Rude!'
A video of a member of the public appearing to ignore Meghan Markle during the royal's walkabout at Windsor Castle, England, on Saturday has gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 11 million views in 24 hours. Meghan met with crowds of the British public for the first time since...
Prince Harry Moves to Dispel Military Uniform Dispute: Focus on the Queen
Prince Harry has reconciled himself to not wearing a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as his spokesperson said: "We respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." Harry served two tours on the front line in Afghanistan but was told...
Prince Harry and Andrew Uniform Ruling Is 'Deplorable Double Standards'
Prince Andrew will get a chance to wear his military uniform in honor of Queen Elizabeth II while Prince Harry has been prohibited from donning his in a move that one author told Newsweek was "totally tone deaf." Only working royals have been given permission to wear a military uniform...
Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor estate to inspect floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But one interaction between the Duchess of Sussex and royal aides has sparked a fierce debate on Twitter. The monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle...
Andrew's Interaction With Grieving Princess Eugenie Raises Eyebrows Online
Prince Andrew's gesture of comfort extended to daughter Princess Eugenie as they viewed floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle on Saturday, raised eyebrows online after the royal was forced to formally step down from public life earlier this year. The prince, along with his two daughters, Princess...
William and Kate Body Language With Harry and Meghan Sparks Debate
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle triggered debate when the two couples met crowds at Windsor and inspected floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The new Prince and Princess of Wales appeared more reserved as they shook hands and thanked members...
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Charles and Meghan's Treatment of Royal Staff Gets Similar Response
King Charles III and Meghan Markle have both been accused of being rude to staff in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Britain's new monarch, 73, appeared to grow frustrated during the meeting of the Accession Council at which he was formally proclaimed king. Charles was signing an oath...
Oprah Shuts Down Chat With Gayle King Over Harry and Meghan Bombshells
Oprah Winfrey said she was "as surprised by the bombshell" interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "as anybody else." Oprah was asked about the prospects of a royal reconciliation by Gayle King in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death and she said she didn't get involved in "family business."
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
King Charles Loses It Over a Pen Again: 'Every Stinking Time'
News cameras have captured a frustrated outburst from the new king, for the second time in four days.
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
Sympathy as Mom's Funeral Rearranged Due to Queen's Death: 'I'm Devastated'
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, many events and services were postponed and canceled in the United Kingdom, as a mark of respect for the late monarch, sporting events, television listings and music events to name a few. While frustrating, most were rearranged or refunded.
25 Years After Diana's Death, Charles' Subjects Give Him a Second Chance
The new King Charles III inherited the Queen's unfinished business in the realm—and in the family. But he has his Queen Consort, Camilla, by his side.
Harry and William Will Walk Behind Queen's Coffin in Echo of Diana Funeral
Prince Harry and Prince William will join King Charles III during a procession behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin which will lie in state in London.
Crowds gather in London to see queen's coffin procession
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday as it is taken amid somber pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days. Crowds began massing early along the flag-lined road outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament. King Charles III and other members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin. Thousands of people are gathering on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace and along the banks of the River Thames hours before the coffin procession begins. People in the crowd cheered when Charles waved to them as he drove from his residence, Clarence House, to the palace. The crowds are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat on Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.
Locals Smash Windows of Restaurant After Owner Celebrated Queen's Death
Jacki Pickett, the fish and chip shop owner, called Queen Elizabeth II "Lizard Liz."
