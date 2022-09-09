Read full article on original website
Margaret Qualley, Tilda Swinton and Anna Kendrick Mingle at TIFF’s Chanel Dinner
The evening was buzzing with the unmistakable energy of Hollywood networking in overdrive. “I love your look! You make me want to add another necklace,” Margaret Qualley tells me at the annual TIFF Chanel dinner at Soho House Toronto this past weekend, one of the most star-studded events at this year’s film fest.
Preppy Style Has a New Look
There’s a reason preppy fashion is considered “timeless.” With collared button-ups, cable-knit sweaters and white tennis skirts, quintessential campus ensembles garner a sense of nostalgia and crisp put-together-ness. But sentimentality aside, the polished aesthetic has long been rooted in exclusion. And as back-to-school season begins, scholarly styles are getting a much-needed makeover.
