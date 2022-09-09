ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Australia's republicans immediately push for independence just hours after the Queen's death and brand her 'the leader of a racist empire built on lies'

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Republicans in Australia have wasted no time in renewing calls for their country to break ties with the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Adam Bandt, leader of the Greens, tweeted that 'Australia must move forward' in the wake of her passing and that 'we need to become a Republic'.

Mehreen Faruqi, his deputy, went even further - saying she 'cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples.

'We are reminded of the urgency of... becoming a republic,' she said, before adding: 'Condolences to those who knew the Queen.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNFNc_0hoc3YvU00
Adam Bandt, leader of the Greens, called for an Australian republic in his 'tribute' tweet to Queen Elizabeth following her death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2yVj_0hoc3YvU00
Mehreen Faruqi, his deputy, went much further - saying she 'cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives'

The Australian Republican Movement was also quick to put out its own statement, coming just 24 minutes after her death was announced - 19 minutes before Prime Minister Antony Albanese.

Though it stopped short of calling for a new vote on ditching the monarch as head of state, it did note that she 'backed the right of Australians to become a fully independent nation' when a referendum was last held in 1999.

put out a statement just 24 minutes after Her Majesty's death was announced, saying

Peter FitzSimons, who leads the Republican Movement, told the Manning River Times that he expects a groundswell of support now that the Queen has died.

'A phenomenal number of people have said to me over the years, 'I'm absolutely with you, but not until the Queen passes away',' he said.

'And I expect now there will be a surge of interest, of membership, of donations.

'With the greatest respect to Charles III - and I mean that; I have nothing against him personally - he does not enjoy the same deep wellspring of affection and loyalty that Her Majesty did.'

Republicans believe that a new referendum could now be held on becoming a republic within two years, the Times added.

The last time Australia voted on ditching the British monarch as head of state, the move was narrowly defeated with 55 per cent in favour of keeping her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKX9I_0hoc3YvU00
Australia last voted on becoming a republic in 1999 which was held under then-Prime Minister John Howard (pictured with the Queen in 2006), a monarchist

But the result was seen largely as a reflection of disapproval with the alternative systems on offer rather than affection for the monarchy, and as such the debate has never truly gone away.

Anthony Albanese, who was elected prime minister of Australia in a vote earlier this year, is a republican and wasted no time in creating a new office of 'assistant minister for the republic' after winning power.

But he held fire on calling for a new vote yesterday, saying that 'today is not the day to talk' about breaking ties with the monarchy.

Polls show a sizable portion of Australians do favour removing the monarch as head of state but, perhaps crucially, it is not a clear majority and young voters are the most strongly opposed.

A June survey by polling company Essential found 44 per cent of Australians backed the country becoming a republic, down from 48 per cent in March.

The poll also found 40 per cent of those in the 18-34 age group were against the move - the highest of any group.

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who led the Republic Movement from 1993 to 2000, also said it was 'too early to say' what will happen in the wake of the queen's death.

Turnbull recalled that the first time he and his wife met Queen Elizabeth, the monarch gifted them a portrait of her and Prince Philip.

'With a wry smile she said, 'Here you are. You can put them in a cupboard, I suppose,'' Turnbull recounted.

The staunch republican even teared up Friday as he revealed that he and his wife had taken out the portrait and admired it as news of the queen's deteriorating health circulated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdZwC_0hoc3YvU00
Anthony Albanese, a republican, refused to answer questions on a new referendum yesterday - saying it was 'not the day to talk' about breaking ties with the monarchy

'We just thought: What an amazing life. What amazing leadership,' Turnbull told public broadcaster ABC. 'It is the end of an era.'

Republicans in New Zealand struck a similarly respectful tone after waking to news of Elizabeth's death.

'The passing of a family member is always a sad moment and New Zealanders, regardless of their views on Aotearoa's head of state, will send aroha (sympathies),' said Louis Holden, chair of New Zealand Republic.

He added that the group would be making no further statement until after the queen's funeral.

New Zealander Petra Otte told AFP that she hoped the queen's death 'doesn't trigger a debate in the media here' about becoming a republic.

'I would find that disrespectful to the royal family at this time of their grieving, regardless of personal viewpoints,' Otte said.

Fellow Kiwi Carol Garden told AFP that 'if Charles can continue along the same vein as his mother, then there is no reason for New Zealanders not to respect him or question our allegiance to him as the monarch'.

'There's something about being at the end of the world and so far away, yet still part of the Commonwealth, which appeals to New Zealanders,' Garden said.

But despite the cordial tone struck by most, rumblings of dissent slipped through.

The leader of Australia's Greens party Adam Bandt sparked ire on Friday by saying that 'now Australia must move forward', with many calling his timing 'graceless'.

A sizeable portion of the population support Australia asserting its independence.

A June survey by polling company Essential found 44 percent of Australians backed the country becoming a republic, down from 48 percent in March.

The poll also found those in the 18-34 age group were the most strongly opposed to Australia breaking ties, with 40 percent saying they were against the move.

Sydney resident and monarchist Rowan Drew, 20, told AFP another monarch may not have succeeded in keeping Australia under the crown like Elizabeth.

'I'm not sure how that will play out for Charles, but I think him being her son, that will get him quite far.'

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

It's time to go! King Charles III gently grabs Queen Consort Camilla's arm as he ushers her to their car after making historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament during another busy day

They have a busy day ahead, so perhaps it's no wonder King Charles III was seen ushering his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, into their vehicle after making his historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament today. His Majesty, 73, was captured gently grabbing Camilla, 75, by the...
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Bandt
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Peter Fitzsimons
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ire#Greens#Australians#The Republican Movement#The Manning River Times
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Royals
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

594K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy