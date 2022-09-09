Read full article on original website
BMH-NM and BC&BS of Mississippi Partner to Improve Quality of Healthcare
Over the past three years, through its Comprehensive Quality Model, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi has partnered with Network Hospitals across the state, including Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, to focus on improving and ensuring quality healthcare for Mississippians. BCBSMS, and its participating Network Hospitals, worked...
College Hill Presbyterian Remains a ‘Living Church’ Despite Loss of Historic Sanctuary
While there has been no official ruling yet as to what caused the fire that destroyed the historical sanctuary of the College Hill Presbyterian Church in August, the church has since learned that foul play has been ruled out. The fire happened at about 11 p.m. on Aug 13 and...
UM Ranked in Top 100 by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi remains one of the top public universities in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The university was listed at No. 72 among public universities in the U.S. News “Best Colleges” for 2022-23 report, which was released Monday (Sept. 12). This makes Ole Miss the highest-ranking university in Mississippi.
Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey on Georgia Tech
No. 20 Ole Miss hits the road for the first time this season to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday. The Rebels are preparing for this SEC vs. ACC matchup. On Monday, junior Jared Ivey met with the media about the game. “I’m really excited about going back...
Game Time Announced for Tulsa
The Southeastern Conference announced the game time for week four (Sept. 24) of the schedule as No. 20 Ole Miss plays host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off 59-3 victory over the...
Reardon Indicted on Felony Aggravated Stalking
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been indicted by the Lafayette County grand jury. The grand jury passed down an indictment against Matt Reardon for an aggravated stalking charge in late August. He was served the papers notifying him of the indictment on Sept. 9 at the...
