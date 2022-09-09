ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Imperial Beach, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Mount Laguna, CA
City
Ramona, CA
City
Escondido, CA
NBC San Diego

Toddler Kidnapped in Vista, Prompting Search: San Diego Sheriff's

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista. The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said. An Amber Alert...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area

A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Open Roads in Oceanside Following Investigation

A full SWAT team was called out to Oceanside Monday evening, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public was advised to avoid the area while police investigated reports of an assault...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#National Weather Service#Buckets Of Rain#Tropical Storm Kay#Floodin
NBC San Diego

65-Year-Old Woman Dies of Gunshot Wounds in Pacific Beach: SDPD

San Diego police are investigating what they called a suspicious death after a 65-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds in Pacific Beach early Tuesday. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said it received calls around 12:30 a.m. of a person injured near the sand at the end of Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found bystanders trying to help a woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Vista Toddler Safe After Kidnapping, Manhunt Underway For Suspect

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista late Monday. The child was found and safely returned to his mother, sheriff's said Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, 46-year-old Donta Law, is wanted for kidnapping the child...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Separate Killings in Span of 6 Hours Under Investigation in Lemon Grove

Detectives were investigating Monday two separate homicides in the city of Lemon Grove, which occurred within the span of six hours but were not believed to be connected. The first call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday when someone reported gunshots in the area near the 2200 block of Washington Street. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
LEMON GROVE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man on Probation Accused in Slaying of His Lemon Grove Neighbor

A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at their Lemon Grove apartment complex, authorities reported. Ernest Tyree Kelly, 32, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the fracas in the 3700 block of Grove Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
LEMON GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC San Diego

New Homeless Shelter With Accessible Mental Health Resources Opens in Midway District

A new 150-bed homeless shelter opened Monday in the Midway District. The Rosecrans Shelter had been a work in progress for months and now it’s ready to not only house those experiencing homelessness in San Diego, but also provide access to meals, restrooms, showers, air conditioning, laundry machines, security and storage spaces for their belongings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Fatally Stabs Ex's Boyfriend in Bonita: SDSO

A man was arrested Sunday at his Corridor-area home after authorities said he killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Bonita. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said they arrested 35-year-old Ulises Gutierrez in connection with the deadly stabbing of Aylmer Navarrete, 40. SDSO deputies were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 3100 block of Bonita Road. There, the victim was found with stab wounds to his upper torso.
BONITA, CA
NBC San Diego

Deputies Investigating Alleged Misconduct Involving Vista High School Football Players

Vista Unified School District's superintendent is asking witnesses to come forward with information about alleged misconduct involving players on the Vista High School football team. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, as is, as of Monday, an outside investigator referred by the district, according to Superintendent...
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy