ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

F1 drivers fall silent in memory of Queen before Charles Leclerc leads Italian GP practice

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUqvt_0hoc2RiC00

Charles Leclerc finished ahead of Carlos Sainz as Ferrari led the way in opening practice for the Italian Grand Prix – after Formula One observed a one-minute silence in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

Ten minutes before the first action of the weekend in Monza , the grid’s 10 teams – six of which are based in the United Kingdom – gathered in memory of the long-serving monarch who died on Thursday.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton wore a black armband on his Mercedes overalls as he was flanked by British team-mate George Russell and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in the pit-lane.

FIA president Mohammed ben Suleyman paid his respects alongside Domenicali in front of the silent main grandstand awash with Ferrari red at the Italian team’s home race. A giant black and white image of the Queen was displayed on the podium.

A spontaneous round of applause broke out following the one-minute silence. Another moment of reflection is planned on the grid ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Earlier on Friday, Hamilton, who was knighted last year, described the Queen as a “symbol of hope for so many”, and said “she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness”.

While the Premier League cancelled its fixtures this weekend, F1 bosses are pressing on with the 16th round of the season in Monza, 13 miles north of Milan.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team are running with a black armband on the roll hoop of both his and Russell’s cars, while staff from across the teams, F1, and its governing body, the FIA, are all wearing black armbands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKl5H_0hoc2RiC00

Leclerc, who is 109 points behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen , headed the order, just 0.077 seconds clear of Sainz.

Russell finished third, 0.279 sec adrift, and one place ahead of Hamilton, who was four tenths back. Verstappen finished fifth.

Sainz, Hamilton and Verstappen are all facing grid penalties on Sunday for exceeding their allocation of engine parts.

Verstappen is set to drop five places for changing his Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), while Sainz and Hamilton are likely to line up towards the back. Hamilton is punished for taking on his fourth power unit of the campaign – one more than is allocated under the sport’s rules.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Perez is also facing an engine penalty which could pave the way for a straight shootout between Leclerc and Russell – the only two drivers from the big three teams not to be affected by grid sanctions.

Elsewhere, the Alpine pair of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso finished sixth and seventh, with McLaren’s Lando Norris 16th. Second practice gets under way at 5pm local time (4pm UK).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Albon suffered ‘respiratory failure’ after appendicitis surgery

Formula One driver Alex Albon suffered “respiratory failure” and was left on a ventilator following complications from surgery.Albon, 26, was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday morning, before being transferred to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment.The Williams driver underwent surgery but then ended up in intensive care after he required assistance breathing.Williams say Albon was “removed from mechanical ventilation” on Sunday and is expected to remain in hospital on Monday.A statement from the British team read: “Further to Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday 10 September, he was...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Jude Bellingham: Liverpool and Manchester United ‘in race to sign Borussia Dortmund star’

What the papers sayLiverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of Jude Bellingham. Metro, citing Sky Sports Germany, says the 19-year-old is almost assured to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023, with United and Liverpool’s long-term interest in the England midfielder likely to put them in good stead to pick him up.Leicestershire Live, via French outlet MediaFoot, reports Leicester are interested in Lens striker Lois Openda. The 22-year-old has been on fire since joining the Ligue 1 side this summer – already netting four times this season – and there is speculation he could provide...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland: Dortmund know their enemy – but can even they stop Manchester City striker?

It is fair to say that there are fewer than the standard six degrees of separation between the current Manchester City squad and Borussia Dortmund, particularly after the summer just gone. Manuel Akanji made the switch just a fortnight ago. Sergio Gomez, his fellow new arrival, is another Dortmund alumni. Ilkay Gundogan is in his seventh season at City – and the newly-appointed club captain – but forged his career and reputation at Signal Iduna Park, scoring in a Champions League final no less.Realistically, though, there is only one topic of conversation ahead of this Group G meeting. There...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool reinvigorated as Jurgen Klopp restores principles to grind down Ajax

Liverpool had needed to reinvent themselves, Jurgen Klopp said, and they did. As winners, albeit just about. Klopp had greater things on his mind in the bowels of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and amidst the despair of his worst defeat than the precise choice of words in his second language, but if the definition of reinvention brought debate, the Liverpool manager’s version was less revolutionary than retro.It was more old Liverpool than new Liverpool, more the Liverpool of the last few years than a glimpse of a very different era. All of which felt logical, given the difficulty of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Esteban Ocon
The Independent

Chelsea vs Salzburg prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea aim to bounce back in the Champions League under Graham Potter when they host RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were hit by the upset in Zagreb when Dinamo picked up a 1-0 win, which proved to be the last game in charge for Thomas Tuchel. Potter is now tasked with turning around a side struggling for consistency this season and inspiring a more cohesive attacking unit, with tonight his only game until October after this weekend’s match against Liverpool was postponed.Chelsea will hope to regain control in pursuit of qualification for the last 16, though the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Saint Piran: The cycling team aiming to be net zero in five years

It was Saint Piran’s job to be disruptors on the road during last week’s Tour of Britain, but for the Cornish team mixing things up is more than just a race tactic.Their clean black jerseys, deliberately devoid of sponsors, were easily spotted when coupled with the green and purple helmets they wear for their biggest race of the season – as Alex Richardson took third on stage three into Sunderland and Jack Rootkin-Gray was ninth in Helmsley a day later.This UCI Continental team, also boasting a women’s team and development squad, is the passion project of former racer Ricci Pascoe.There...
CYCLING
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy