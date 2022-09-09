Trump news – live: Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against Hillary Clinton as Jan 6 panel eyes new hearing date

A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.

Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot could meet again for a hearing as soon as 28 September, Punchbowl News reported Friday morning as Donald Trump took to Truth Social to rant at the Department of Justice.

Trump’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.

The Department of Justice said Thursday it’s appealing a federal judge’s ruling to authorise a special master to review documents the FBI seized from the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago home. The federal agency made the move just three days after US District Judge Aileen Cannon approved his request for a third-party to sift through the seized materials.