POTUS

Fox host skewered for claiming the Queen ‘never had a better time’ than when she met Trump: ‘Abject desperation’

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
 4 days ago

Fox News Host Jesse Watters quoted former President Donald Trump saying that “there are those that say that the Queen never had a better time” than during Mr Trump’s visits.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

Joe Biden famously said the Queen reminded him of his mother, which I guess is a compliment,” Mr Watters said on his Fox News show on Thursday night. “Few presidents enjoyed their trips to Buckingham Palace more than Trump, who fell in love with the pomp and circumstance, of course.”

Referring to Mr Trump, Mr Watters said, “and there are some people who say that the Queen never had a better time”.

The cable news channel then played a clip from The Ingraham Angle on Fox News from 6 June 2019 of Mr Trump telling host Laura Ingraham that “there are those that say that they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time. We had a period when we were talking solid, straight – I didn’t even know who the other people at the table were, never spoken to them, we just had a great time”.

In response to the moment, plenty of people on Twitter had a few thoughts to share.

“The abject desperation of @JesseBWatters is fascinating,” historian Brooks Simpson tweeted.

“Trump was a classless oaf,” actor Heather Thomas added.

“Literally the only person who says that is Trump,” lawyer AJ Delgado wrote.

“And there are some people who say that Jesse Watters is in a cult that worships a spray-painted traitor,” one Twitter user said .

“I imagine some have said this. And those who have are either idiots or liars,” another added.

Author Ellen Hopkins wrote : “Okay, seriously. This is among the most bulls**ttiest bulls**t I’ve seen in a while. Did he not see Trump desperately try to upstage the Queen? In the video they presented? But, yeah. Let’s go with Trump’s take on upstaging the Queen.”

“This is a lie. Jesse is making s**t up cause he gets paid BIG BUCKS to lie to you. What do you get out of it? You just get dumber cause you believe this,” one account holder told Fox News viewers.

“I remember the fool walked right in front of her, cutting her off. She was gracious. That’s what this piss ant brain took to be her enjoying his antics. An elegant lady cannot have a good time with an ignorant buffoon,” another user added.

Comments / 406

George Arees
4d ago

The Queen was a lady and a gracious hostess. She already knew about the Trump behavior, and she acted in her dignified manner. However, she knew how ill prepared Trump was to meet her and his very bad fitting formal clothes added to the comedy.

Reply(47)
165
Helen Varnado
4d ago

Trump didn't know the protocol, that showed his ignorance and arrogance. he was ill prepared, you never walk ahead of the Queen, which is actually what he did

Reply(12)
136
Island Traveler Ly
4d ago

Every time she was around him. She looked like she was going to beat him with a cricket bat. Even telling Boris Johnson in 2017 she wants nothing to do with the cretin. 😒 Yeah he was the 6 month old biscuit trying to hang around her fresh Earl Gray tea.

Reply(3)
91
