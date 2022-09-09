Read full article on original website
Related
Anxiety stops me from taking my 2 kids out in public alone. My husband and parents are the only people who know.
Since becoming a parent 13 years ago I've had bad anxiety when I try to go out with my kids alone. I worry people would judge me if they knew.
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
parentherald.com
Parents Are Deciding To Stay and Work at Home for Their Teenagers
If there was one benefit the pandemic has given, it is the realization that parents can stay at home and be with their children for longer hours while at the same time working or practicing their chosen careers at home. Thus, now that the world is slowly returning to normal, many parents would rather continue to practice the "new normal parenting" - stay and work at home to spend more time with the family and the kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family Blasted for 'Disgusting' Reaction to Woman's Noticeable Weight Loss
"People have an unfair bias and we need to learn that it's unacceptable," wrote a Reddit user, after the poster commented "growing up fat was hard."
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed
Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),…
WebMD
Ketamine Eases Depressive Symptoms, Suicidal Thoughts, Study Says
Sept. 12, 2022 -- People with treatment-resistant depression showed fewer symptoms of depression, thoughts of suicide, and anxiety after receiving injections of ketamine, a study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry says. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic for use in hospitals and is used illegally as a party drug...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Emotional Pain That Leads to Suicide
Forty-four percent of high school students in the United States have reported feeling suicidal in the past year. No one chooses to be suicidal. These types of thoughts often develop over time, especially when feelings and emotional pain are being buried. When you feel hopeless, do something that makes you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Embracing Bitterness: The Benefits of Resentment
Like many emotions, resentment can both benefit and harm you. Resentment can promote your safety, self-worth, and emotional healing. Relationship repair can be promoted by resentment. Like anger, resentment has a bad reputation. It’s often labeled as a "negative" emotion or is considered to be an emotion that needs to...
healio.com
Link between maternal infection, offspring’s autism not causal, study shows
The association between maternal infection during pregnancy and children’s diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability was not causal, according to a Swedish register-based cohort study. The findings of the study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, contradict “over 30 epidemiological studies [that] have reported consistent associations between maternal...
ohmymag.co.uk
The dangerous reason why holding in a fart is bad for you, according to NHS doctor
It is estimated that humans let out gas between 13 and 21 times a day, with every fart having the ability to travel for about 10 feet per second. Although a natural and necessary occurrence, there are times and places where you can’t just let one rip; you’ll have to suck it back in until it is safe to let it out. But, according to medical experts, doing that could be detrimental to health, according to The Sun.
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist's Web Is Extremely Difficult
There comes a point in an abusive relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.
Signs of Unresolved Trauma
Unresolved trauma can cause a lot of disruption in our lives. No matter how old we are, trauma stays lodged in the body and nervous system and creates subtle signs that we may not understand fully. Many people think that unresolved trauma is a brain issue, but that’s not true. Trauma gets lodged in the nervous system, which is found in every corner of the body and not just the brain. As such, there are many body/mind symptoms of trauma that manifest as symptoms and behaviors.
psychologytoday.com
Parenting the Socially Shy Middle School Adolescent
Because it can limit adolescent growth, shyness is worth paying attention to. During the more self-conscious and socially demanding middle school experience, more shyness can be aroused. Most shyness is not temperamentally endowed but developmentally caused by adolescent growth. Ten helpful suggestions parents might make for their shy adolescent. In...
2minutemedicine.com
Commercial weight loss programs lead to greater weight loss than do-it-yourself methods
1. In this study, a commercial weight loss program resulted in greater weight loss at 3 and 12-months compared to do-it-yourself weight loss methods. 2. Both commercial and do-it-yourself weight loss methods led to improved blood pressure, heart rate, aerobic stamina, flexibility, and sleep quality. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
Opinion: Emotional Unavailability Causes Relationship Friction
What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable?. “Emotional availability describes the ability to sustain emotional bonds in relationships.” -Healthline.
psychologytoday.com
Do Bad Memories Cancel Out the Good Memories in a Marriage?
The risk of not responding to a negative event has greater consequences than the risk of not responding to a positive event. It benefits our physical and emotional survival to pay more attention to the bad than the good. But it benefits our relationship to pay attention to the positive,...
Harvard Medical School
Daytime Eating and Mental Health
Beating the blues with food? A new study adds evidence that meal timing may affect mental health, including levels of depression and anxiety. Harvard Medical School investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital designed a study that simulated night work and then tested the effects of daytime and nighttime eating versus daytime eating only.
Psych Centra
Childhood Emotional Neglect Test
This quiz was adapted from this source: Stewart C, et al. (2014). Development and psychometric evaluation of the child neglect questionnaire. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0886260514563836. Abuse affects thousands of children each year in the United States. Neglect is the most common type of abuse seen. According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 75%...
Comments / 0