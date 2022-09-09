ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

sixtyandme.com

What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?

You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
HEALTH
parentherald.com

Parents Are Deciding To Stay and Work at Home for Their Teenagers

If there was one benefit the pandemic has given, it is the realization that parents can stay at home and be with their children for longer hours while at the same time working or practicing their chosen careers at home. Thus, now that the world is slowly returning to normal, many parents would rather continue to practice the "new normal parenting" - stay and work at home to spend more time with the family and the kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hill

Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed

Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),…
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Ketamine Eases Depressive Symptoms, Suicidal Thoughts, Study Says

Sept. 12, 2022 -- People with treatment-resistant depression showed fewer symptoms of depression, thoughts of suicide, and anxiety after receiving injections of ketamine, a study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry says. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic for use in hospitals and is used illegally as a party drug...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Emotional Pain That Leads to Suicide

Forty-four percent of high school students in the United States have reported feeling suicidal in the past year. No one chooses to be suicidal. These types of thoughts often develop over time, especially when feelings and emotional pain are being buried. When you feel hopeless, do something that makes you...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Embracing Bitterness: The Benefits of Resentment

Like many emotions, resentment can both benefit and harm you. Resentment can promote your safety, self-worth, and emotional healing. Relationship repair can be promoted by resentment. Like anger, resentment has a bad reputation. It’s often labeled as a "negative" emotion or is considered to be an emotion that needs to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
healio.com

Link between maternal infection, offspring’s autism not causal, study shows

The association between maternal infection during pregnancy and children’s diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability was not causal, according to a Swedish register-based cohort study. The findings of the study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, contradict “over 30 epidemiological studies [that] have reported consistent associations between maternal...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

The dangerous reason why holding in a fart is bad for you, according to NHS doctor

It is estimated that humans let out gas between 13 and 21 times a day, with every fart having the ability to travel for about 10 feet per second. Although a natural and necessary occurrence, there are times and places where you can’t just let one rip; you’ll have to suck it back in until it is safe to let it out. But, according to medical experts, doing that could be detrimental to health, according to The Sun.
HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist's Web Is Extremely Difficult

There comes a point in an abusive relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.
Gillian May

Signs of Unresolved Trauma

Unresolved trauma can cause a lot of disruption in our lives. No matter how old we are, trauma stays lodged in the body and nervous system and creates subtle signs that we may not understand fully. Many people think that unresolved trauma is a brain issue, but that’s not true. Trauma gets lodged in the nervous system, which is found in every corner of the body and not just the brain. As such, there are many body/mind symptoms of trauma that manifest as symptoms and behaviors.
psychologytoday.com

Parenting the Socially Shy Middle School Adolescent

Because it can limit adolescent growth, shyness is worth paying attention to. During the more self-conscious and socially demanding middle school experience, more shyness can be aroused. Most shyness is not temperamentally endowed but developmentally caused by adolescent growth. Ten helpful suggestions parents might make for their shy adolescent. In...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Do Bad Memories Cancel Out the Good Memories in a Marriage?

The risk of not responding to a negative event has greater consequences than the risk of not responding to a positive event. It benefits our physical and emotional survival to pay more attention to the bad than the good. But it benefits our relationship to pay attention to the positive,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Harvard Medical School

Daytime Eating and Mental Health

Beating the blues with food? A new study adds evidence that meal timing may affect mental health, including levels of depression and anxiety. Harvard Medical School investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital designed a study that simulated night work and then tested the effects of daytime and nighttime eating versus daytime eating only.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Childhood Emotional Neglect Test

This quiz was adapted from this source: Stewart C, et al. (2014). Development and psychometric evaluation of the child neglect questionnaire. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0886260514563836. Abuse affects thousands of children each year in the United States. Neglect is the most common type of abuse seen. According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 75%...
KIDS

