It is estimated that humans let out gas between 13 and 21 times a day, with every fart having the ability to travel for about 10 feet per second. Although a natural and necessary occurrence, there are times and places where you can’t just let one rip; you’ll have to suck it back in until it is safe to let it out. But, according to medical experts, doing that could be detrimental to health, according to The Sun.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO