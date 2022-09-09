ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemont, IL

Truck repairman dies after he’s overcome by bleach and chlorine, feds say. Company fined

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CWUt_0hoc26VQ00

A truck repair company in Illinois has been fined $326,000 after a 48-year-old worker died from injuries he suffered while on the job, federal officials say.

The worker’s death happened after he entered a tanker-trailer on March 7 in Lemont as part of an annual inspection for the Department of Transportation, according to a Sept. 8 news release from the U.S. Department of Labor. The B & R Repair worker was then “overcome from exposure to bleach and chlorine gas,” officials said.

He was found unconscious in the tanker-trailer and later died from his injuries, according to federal officials. His identity was not publicly disclosed.

The death led to an investigation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which determined B & R Repair exposed the worker to unsafe conditions.

The Lemont-based business “failed to identify and evaluate atmospheric hazards in the confined space, train workers on the confined space program and ensure employees filled out a confined-space permit before entry into a confined space,” OSHA said.

“OSHA also found the employer failed to equip the worker rescuing the unconscious employee with a retrieval system, implement its own procedures for summoning rescue and emergency services, and numerous other violations of its permit-required confined space regulations,” the news release says. “The company was also cited for failing to provide fall protection to an employee working on top of tanker trailers and provide training on fall hazards, respirators and hazard communication.”

The citation states the company did not train its workers on the hazardous chemicals to which they were exposed.

The company is being required to review its procedures and emergency action plans to protect its workers, officials said. OSHA cited two willful and 10 serious violations along with its proposed fine of $326,306.

B & R Repair could not be reached for comment by McClatchy News on Sept. 9. Lemont is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

The company has 15 business days to pay the fine or contest OSHA’s findings.

Worker was inside cement mixer when another at Colorado plant turned it on, feds say

2 butchers slice off fingertips at Texas store with history of safety issues, feds say

20-year-old trying to clear jam falls into recycling machine, killing him, feds say

Comments / 10

Lou sassole
4d ago

all comes down to money period. they save a ton not supplying safety equipment and training employees. took the risk and now they are screwed

Reply
3
Robert Gallagher
4d ago

These trucking companies and these repair shops are well aware of these hazards but you can't tell them anything they, just ignore most warnings on safety until "you know what" hit the fan.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago restaurant owner to pay $40,000 to feds as part of wage and hour fraud investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant owner had to spend a night in jail and pay more than $40,000 in fines for refusing to hand over payroll documents to federal investigators.The U.S. Labor Department subpoenaed La Bomba owner Wilson Torres more than two years ago as part of a wage and hours investigation.But the feds say Torres failed to turn over the documents until recently, after a judge forced Torres to comply with jail time and fines for contempt of court.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man who allegedly handed gun to Adam Toledo is back in jail after authorities allegedly found ammo in his electronic monitoring house

Ruben Roman, the man accused of firing a handgun and then passing it off to 13-year-old Adam Toledo moments before the boy was fatally shot by Chicago police last year, is being held without bail in Cook County jail after authorities allegedly found ammunition in the home where he was staying on electronic monitoring (EM).
COOK COUNTY, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Illinois children’s hospitals are coping with a surge of kids with respiratory illnesses, filling beds

CHICAGO — Illinois children’s hospitals are seeing a surge of kids with respiratory illnesses, leaving some hunting for beds. “It’s skyrocketed since school started,” said Dr. John Cunningham, physician-in-chief at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, of the number of families seeking care at Comer. “This is the most challenging period we’ve experienced since March 2020.”
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lemont, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Lemont, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park

Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Two-car crash in Niles leaves driver seriously injured

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in north suburban Niles. Niles police were called just after 3 p.m. for the accident at Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V when it slammed into a Lincoln Corsair being driven by a 32-year-old woman, police said.
NILES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Feds#The B R Repair
thereporteronline.net

Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number

You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
CBS News

Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

28-year-old Illinois man dies after being ejected from car during crash

HINCKLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old Big Rock man died after he was ejected from his car when it rolled. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one vehicle crash on Jericho Road, about three-quarters of a mile east of E. Sandwich Road near Hinckley, around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
BIG ROCK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon. 
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men killed in fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are killed after a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., in the 2000 block of North DuSable, near the museum campus.Police say a driver of a white sedan was going south in the northbound lanes when he hit a silver sedan head-on - causing it to catch on fire.The driver of the silver sedan suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white sedan also suffered blunt force trauma and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The crash remains under investigation. No further details were available. 
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man sentenced in Kendall County drug case

An Aurora man is being sentenced to six years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. A news release from the Office of Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that 21-year-old Jacob Marcucci, of Aurora, agreed to the six year term as part of a negotiated plea deal last week.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock

A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
JOLIET, IL
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in Westville crash

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after crash in Westville Saturday afternoon. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 – South Junction. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso, was heading west on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection.
WESTVILLE, IN
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
928
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy