‘We loved her’: Keir Starmer pays tribute to the Queen in Commons speech

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with an emotional speech in the House of Commons .

The Labour leader called the Queen’s 70-year reign “glorious” and said she was “at the heart of this nation’s life.”

“Queen Elizabeth created a special, personal relationship with us all,” Mr Starmer said.

“That relationship was built on the attributes that defined her reign, her total commitment to service and duty. Her deep devotion to the country, the Commonwealth and the people she loved.

“In return for that, we loved her.”

