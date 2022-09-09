Read full article on original website
Related
Warner Bros Discovery Relinquishes Remaining Stake In Joyn Streaming Service
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PBSFY slashed its 2022 core earnings outlook after acquiring the remaining 50% of shares in streaming service Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD. ProSiebenSat will acquire the remaining 50% stake in Joyn, launched in 2019, for the symbolic price of €1, ProSiebenSat CEO Rainer Beaujean told...
Did Elon Musk Really Predict Exact Date Of Queen Elizabeth II's Death?
A number of TikTok videos claiming that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk predicted the exact date of Queen Elizabeth II's death have surfaced. What Happened: Musk can be heard saying in the video “I am going to say publicly that on the 8th of September Queen Elizabeth will sadly pass away due to natural causes, which will cause mourning throughout the country and also the world.”
Elon Musk-Twitter Deal's Fate Divides Analysts In Aftermath Of Shareholder Approval
Twitter whistleblower Pieter Zatko's Congressional testimony hasn't done much to bolster Elon Musk's case, Gary Black says. Analysts are divided over the outcome of the Twitter-Musk saga. Twitter Inc. TWTR shareholders on Tuesday approved Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to take the company private. What Happened: The approval now...
Apple's Tim Cook On His Biggest Dispute With Steve Jobs: 'His Way Was More Creative And More Different'
In 2011, Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs announced his resignation as the company's CEO, just six weeks before his death. As an obvious successor, Tim Cook then took over as the company's new CEO. During a recent media event, Cook recounted his journey at the company and spoke highly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0