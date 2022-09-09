ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Elon Musk Really Predict Exact Date Of Queen Elizabeth II's Death?

A number of TikTok videos claiming that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk predicted the exact date of Queen Elizabeth II's death have surfaced. What Happened: Musk can be heard saying in the video “I am going to say publicly that on the 8th of September Queen Elizabeth will sadly pass away due to natural causes, which will cause mourning throughout the country and also the world.”
