New Bern, NC

WNCT

Greenville ENC Alliance announces new president

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance is excited to welcome Josh Lewis, a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), to fill the role of president, effective September 26. Lewis brings more than 13 years of economic and workforce development experience through his work with organizations in North Carolina and Virginia. “I am humbled […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New director named at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Tyshanda Brown the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Center in Greenville. She is native of Beaufort County and began her duties on Monday. Brown has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday

GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County airport getting funding for future projects

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Eastern North Carolina airport is getting more funding to help with projects to improve and expand. Albert J Ellis Airport in Onslow County is getting $11 million in grant funding. OAJ will use the funding for a runway rehabilitation project. It’s an overall project officials said they hope will help […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Charity golf tournament in Jacksonville gets a new name

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like everything is in full swing. On September 30th, the Onslow Literacy Council will hold a fundraising golf tournament featuring a new name. The event at the Jacksonville Country Club will now be known as the Jimmie and Jane Autry Memorial Golf Tournament. The change in name now honors the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a 10-year-old. Goldsboro police said they took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25. On Sept. 9, Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, of the 400 block of Hollowell Avenue was […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

New water treatment plant welcome news for Jamesville

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents and town officials in Jamesville can now breathe a sigh of relief after receiving grant money to fix water issues the town has been facing for a long time. According to town officials, Jamesville’s wastewater plant is 70 years old. Some of the pipeline and equipment is around 40 years […]
JAMESVILLE, NC
WNCT

Town of Fountain residents shocked over high electric bills

FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in the Town of Fountain are shocked by high electric bills in the past few months. Jumping from $400 to $600 to nearly $900 for some residents in the month of August, they’re worried they won’t be able to afford those bills. The town says rates did increase for customers […]
FOUNTAIN, NC

