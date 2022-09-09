Bobcats Get Combined No-Hitter In 8th Grade Night Win. Franklin Park honored their 8th graders and then went on to pound Casey Mt Vernon 20-0 in 3 innings. Payton Gullion and Max Vincent combined for the no-hitter as Gullion went 2-1 striking out 5 and Vincent got the final 2 outs. At the plate, Silas Lux homered for the first time, Evan Barnes came through with 3 doubles and he drove in 5 going 3-3 on the day. Keytin Grawe also doubled going 2-2 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Landon Maxey scored 3 times, Payton Gullion scored twice, Kyler King singled and scored, Avery Gullion singled and scored twice, Jaret Gibson had a hit and run, Landon Tennyson singled home a run and scored and Max Vincent had a hit, RBI and 2 runs scored. Salem is 16-4 on the season and return to action today at Olney.

SALEM, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO