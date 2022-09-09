Read full article on original website
Illinois income and property tax rebates on the way
The state is starting to send out tax rebates to millions of eligible Illinoisans. State Department of Revenue Director David Harris says about six million taxpayers qualify for the rebates, which includes $50 for each adult and $100 for each child, up to three kids. “On the property tax side,...
Final primaries of 2022 election cycle show divisions in GOP
(WASHINGTON) — The 2022 primary season is coming to a close with the cycle’s final contests being held Tuesday in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware. All eyes are on New Hampshire as the state features some of the most competitive races in the nation. One of New...
2022 09/14 – Billy W. Kniffen
Billy W. Kniffen, 91, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 5:15 am September 11, 2022, at White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mount Vernon. He was born June 7, 1931, in Bonnie, Illinois to the late Hallie and Gladys (Puckett) Kniffen. Billy married Barbara (Scrivner) Kniffen on March 19, 1964, in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
Jr High Baseball Roundup From Monday
Bobcats Get Combined No-Hitter In 8th Grade Night Win. Franklin Park honored their 8th graders and then went on to pound Casey Mt Vernon 20-0 in 3 innings. Payton Gullion and Max Vincent combined for the no-hitter as Gullion went 2-1 striking out 5 and Vincent got the final 2 outs. At the plate, Silas Lux homered for the first time, Evan Barnes came through with 3 doubles and he drove in 5 going 3-3 on the day. Keytin Grawe also doubled going 2-2 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Landon Maxey scored 3 times, Payton Gullion scored twice, Kyler King singled and scored, Avery Gullion singled and scored twice, Jaret Gibson had a hit and run, Landon Tennyson singled home a run and scored and Max Vincent had a hit, RBI and 2 runs scored. Salem is 16-4 on the season and return to action today at Olney.
Junior High Softball Recap From Monday
Lady Bobcats Get No-Hitter Over Casey On 8th Grade Day. The Lady Bobcats earned a 15-0 win over Casey Mt Vernon on 8th grade day. Brylee Pennypacker earned the win striking out 4. Mya Russell and Emma Lipe also threw for Salem. All 3 pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter. At the plate, Russell drove in 3, Pennypacker hit her first home run of the season, Quinn Wolfe scored 3 times. Allison Thurman, Breylin Winchester, Morgan Honerkamp and Emma Lipe also had hits. Salem will travel to Olney this afternoon.
