FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Over 70 Craft Breweries, Homebrew Finalists, and Lots of Food [Event Details]Melissa FrostLititz, PA
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in Pennsylvania Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenStewartstown, PA
Top 6 Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Bagels: The Good Ones, and Where to Get Them [Lancaster Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
PennLive.com
Team Philly defeats Team Harrisburg 82-77 in Battle in the Barn girls all-star high school basketball game
Team Philly defeats Team Harrisburg 82-77 in Battle in the Barn girls all-star high school basketball game. Team Harrisburg's Alexis Ferguson blocks a shot by Team Philly's Jordyn Adderly during Team Philly’s 82-77 win in the Battle in the Barn girls all-star high school basketball game at Cavoli Barn on September 11, 2022. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLiveGet Photo.
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
abc27.com
Manheim Township rejects Chick-fil-a drive-thru proposal
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Commissioners have rejected plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru due to traffic concerns. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the location at a former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs of the board.
WGAL
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Heidelberg Township
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer rolled over on a York County road Monday night. The crash happened on the 6800 block of York Road in Heidelberg Township around 8:30 p.m. The truck flipped onto its side and spilled its load. The crash shut down York Road for a...
abc27.com
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute moves to Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC opened a new outpatient center today in Mechanicsburg, continuing its growth on the campus of UPMC West Shore and across central Pa. The new outpatient center is located at 2020 Technology Parkway in Mechanicsburg. It is 44,000 square feet and features relocated and expanded offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.
Chester County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to VISTA Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol in Bucks County, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
abc27.com
New gym opens in Lower Allen Township
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two gyms in Cumberland County have teamed up, and are offering more than just weights. Steel Lotus Fitness held its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Lower Allen Township. The gyum speicaliszes in crossfit, as well as yoga. They are working with...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit reopens after crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg has reopened after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 was closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers were said to expect delays and use...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Penn State heads to SEC country to visit Auburn: Key storylines for this meeting of unbeatens
Penn State and Auburn have met three times previously. Each program has won a bowl game and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 28-20 at Beaver Stadium last year. Both teams are 2-0 and PSU-Auburn will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
abc27.com
UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Upcoming All Star Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The last match-up of the season between the Pennsylvania Posse and the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway is set for Friday night, Sept. 16. Presented by Land O‘ Lakes, Friday night will feature the Hoosier Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier...
abc27.com
Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
WGAL
Truck rolled over on York Road
Breaking news out of York County. A tractor trailer crash is shutting down a road in Heidelberg Township. The truck rolled over and spilled what it was carrying on the 6800 block of York Road. No one was injured. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night. York Road...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Harrisburg Restaurant Week is back with dining discounts at 18 establishments
Now’s the time to check out a Harrisburg restaurant you’ve always been eyeing. A handful of restaurants are showcasing their cuisine during Harrisburg Restaurant Week. The two-week culinary celebration returns Sept. 12-16 and Sept. 19-23 (weekdays only) at about 18 restaurants. Restaurant week, sponsored by the Harrisburg Downtown...
