GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild is reviving its tradition of hosting an annual Fine Art Show. This year’s show will be held the first week of October at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville in conjunction with Darke DD. Awards will be determined by a “People’s Choice” vote. The prize categories will include first through third place in the amounts $300, $200, and $100, respectively, as well as first through third place for a various abilities category in the amounts $100, $75, and $50, respectively, and numerous honorable mention prizes in cash and gift certificates. A special award will be given for the best “Park” themed art for $100 which will be judged by Jessica Shafer from Darke DD.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO