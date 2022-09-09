Read full article on original website
Green Wave boys’ golf washes away West Carrollton
GREENVILLE — In the rainy weather conditions, the Greenville High School boys’ golf team defeated West Carrollton, 179-258, at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Ethan Sunsdahl shot a team and match leading 41. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 44. Bryce Blumenstock and Aidan Honeyman both shot a 47 to round out the team scoring.
WOAC teams compete in Jet Invite
ARCANUM — Even with the golf season slowly coming to an end, there was time to fit in one more invitational in during the season. Franklin Monroe hosted the Jet Invite at Beechwood Golf Course on Sept. 10 as nine schools participated in the event. Six schools from Darke...
Ansonia and Arcanum place first in cheer and dance competition
ANSONIA — Ansonia High School hosted its fifth annual Ansonia Spirit Explosion Cheer and Dance competition on Sept. 11. The competition featured athletes from high school all the way down to youth clubs. Cheerleaders and dancers took the mat in many different divisions and age groups. In the high...
Darke County heavily represents at Blackhawk Invite.
GREENVILLE — A handful of high schools and middle schools participated in the Blackhawk Invite at Chenoweth Trails on Sept. 10. The run through the wilderness started with the high school girls. Mississinawa Valley’s own Taylee Woodbury finished first overall with a time of 21:23.6. Arcanum runner Brooklyn Miras finished second with a time of 21:36.4. Rounding out the top three is Tessa Fine from Greenville with a time of 21:59.
Fall fun activities in the Arcanum area
It’s September! You know what that means…. Brumbaugh Fun/Fruit Farm is open. Their first day open was Saturday, Sept. 10 but they will be open every weekend for the next couple of months and you can enjoy their home-grown peaches and apples. Apple Cider Slushes and pumpkin cookies are also back. Come join in on the fun at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road, Arcanum. They are open Saturdays from 11-7 and Sundays from 12-7. Questions? Call 937-692-8084.
Union City will host Fiesta
UNION CITY, Ind. — Join Union City, Ind. for its second annual Union City Fiesta Arts & Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 1:30-10 p.m., at Union City’s Artisan Crossing Park, 329 West Pearl St. This free event will celebrate Latin-American culture and entertainment. All ages are welcome...
DCCA Fourth Avenue at local high schools
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts opens its 2022-2023 Arts In Education series with a cappella quartet Fourth Avenue performing in all area high schools during the week of Sept. 19. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA has proudly presented high quality professional artists to students in all grades of every local school at no charge to the students for the past 39 years, and looks forward to continuing this enriching program for years yet to come.
Art Guild accepting entries for show
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild is reviving its tradition of hosting an annual Fine Art Show. This year’s show will be held the first week of October at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville in conjunction with Darke DD. Awards will be determined by a “People’s Choice” vote. The prize categories will include first through third place in the amounts $300, $200, and $100, respectively, as well as first through third place for a various abilities category in the amounts $100, $75, and $50, respectively, and numerous honorable mention prizes in cash and gift certificates. A special award will be given for the best “Park” themed art for $100 which will be judged by Jessica Shafer from Darke DD.
Macy joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Mandy Macy to their care team as a hospice aide. Macy attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center to earn her credential as a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA). She has 11 years of experience as an STNA and loves her career.
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Utilities Committee (Chairman Godwin, Vice Chainnan Norris, and Member Brown) will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m., in the Council Chambers, Municipal Building, The committee will discuss the study for a master meter and back flower preventer for the three trailer courts within the city.
Greenville schools continue to remember 9/11
GREENVILLE — Greenville K-8 School hosted a service honoring the 21st anniversary of Patriot’s Day. The event featured middle school principle Chris Mortensen talking about day of the 9/11 attacks and the effect it had on this country. It’s an opportunity to talk about an historic event that kids today did not witness.
Organizers prepare for annual horse parade
GREENVILLE — One of Darke County’s favorite traditions returns with the 2022 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and last year’s parade...
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
Delphos Wireless celebrates grand opening
GREENVILLE – Delphos Wireless celebrates grand opening of Cricket store in Greenville. A Ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of the newest Delphos Wireless Cricket store in Greenville. The store is located at 1371 Wagner Avenue Suite 8.
Rescue plans open house
ANSONIA — Ansonia Area Emergency Services, 225 W. Elroy Road, will hold an open house on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Activities include Touch a Truck, free hot dogs and chips, free blood pressure checks, equipment demonstrations, tour of the facility and special guests from Wayne HealthCare.
Diversity committee seeks readers
PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” on Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true account of...
Baker to be tried for murder
GREENVILLE — The state added an additional two charges to Baker’s indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to the new three count indictment in court on Monday. Baker is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming who had been missing since Aug. 7. The body of Corey Fleming was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township, Darke County, on Aug. 20.
