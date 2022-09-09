A late-game penalty kick proved to be the difference as South Central fell 2-1 to visiting Havelock in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference soccer match Tuesday night. After a scoreless first half, the teams traded goals in the second half as the game inched closer and closer to finishing in a 1-1 draw. Instead, in the 68th minute, Havelock’s Charles Prusakowski and a Falcons’ defender were battling for the ball...

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 36 MINUTES AGO