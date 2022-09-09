Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
HFL football earns high school play of the week
The HFL football team is off to a great start and week 12 was capped off by a big win and the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week. Matthew Meacham, the HFL QB, threw 4 TD passes, 3 of them to wide receiver Andrew Wanzenried in the Cougars 44-7 win over Wayne.
High School Soccer: Falcons fall short against Rams
A late-game penalty kick proved to be the difference as South Central fell 2-1 to visiting Havelock in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference soccer match Tuesday night. After a scoreless first half, the teams traded goals in the second half as the game inched closer and closer to finishing in a 1-1 draw. Instead, in the 68th minute, Havelock’s Charles Prusakowski and a Falcons’ defender were battling for the ball...
Comments / 0