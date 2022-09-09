ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Health
State
Missouri State
Galesburg, IL
Health
City
Galesburg, IL
wrmj.com

Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man

A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
ALEDO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified

UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived...
MOLINE, IL
voiceofalexandria.com

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cottage Hospital#Osf Healthcare#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Promptcare#Kellogg#Osf S Western Region#Crosser#Tri States Public Radio
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication

Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
ABINGDON, IL
KWQC

Davenport Community Schools continue to have internet outages

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community Schools were without internet up until Tuesday morning due to what the district is calling, “server issues”. District spokesperson Mike Vondran confirmed with TV6 that the outages were due to server issues and that a team of specialists are in town continuing to work on resolving the issue.
DAVENPORT, IA
wcbu.org

Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg

Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
1470 WMBD

Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students

PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ILLINOIS STATE
osfhealthcare.org

OSF PromptCare in Galesburg Moves to New Home

The OSF PromptCare in Galesburg, Illinois previously located at 3375 N. Seminary Street now has a new home at 695 N. Kellogg Street. The space that was formerly an emergency department has been upgraded to serve patients in a new capacity and offers more space for providing urgent care services, including on-site lab and imaging.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Car fire in Rock Island

Emergency crews responded to a car on fire in Rock Island overnight. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters were able to douse the flames, but the car appears to be a total loss. There are no reports of any injuries at...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin celebrates 50th Marigold Festival with new sculpture

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Pekin continues it’s Marigold Festival tradition for the 50th year, they’re celebrating with a new addition to Mineral Springs Park. East Peoria wood carving artist Mark Alcorn was commissioned to make a structure out of a tree on the park’s property. His design features a large dragon at the top of the sculpture, surrounded by depictions of US Senator Everett Dirksen, local logos and, of course, marigolds.
PEKIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy