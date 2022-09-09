ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Development of abandoned Newton home gets go-ahead

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
Nancy Sorbella of Carmel, N.Y., stands outside the 112-year-old property at 427 N. Third Ave. E. in Newton. Sorbella says she has become obsessed with the home, which belonged to her family at one point, and she wants to restore it back to life. (Christopher Braunschweig)

City council members voted 6-0 on Sept. 6 to approve a development and minimum assessment agreement between the city and the owners of a 112-year-old property at 427 N. Third Ave. E. who want to restore the home back to its former glory. Officials were glad someone wanted to care for the property.

Newton Mayor Mike Hansen is pleased the city is going to keep the home in place and that there is a developer who has the expertise, the willingness, the desire and the passion to complete the renovation. Council member Evelyn George called the project a “win-win.”

According to city documents, the council authorized the filing of a petition for the abandoned property. Nancy Sorbella, who is doing business as 427 North Third LLC, agreed to a development and minimum assessment agreement, which will result in a rehabilitation of a single-family home.

Sorbella also agreed to a minimum property assessment of $190,000.

Nancy Sorbella of Carmel, N.Y., shows pictures of what the exterior and interior of a 112-year-old property at 427 N. Third Ave. E. in Newton look like in the past. Sorbella says she has become obsessed with the home, which belonged to her family at one point, and she wants to restore it back to life. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Upon the execution of the agreement, the city would dismiss the litigation of the abandoned property, allowing Sorbella to proceed with the renovation of the home. Progress on the renovation will be monitored by the city and benchmarks must be set by the developer.

Newton News previously reported about Sorbella’s history with the property. The home used to belong to her great-grandmother’s sister from 1910 to 1965, before it was passed down to her daughters from 1965 to 1985. Sorbella would visit the home every summer growing up with her mom.

Although she lives 1,000 miles away in Carmel, N.Y., Sorbella visits Newton almost every month. With the help of contractor Roger Seiser, the house has been cleared out of all the clutter and refuse. Though the home clearly needs work, Sorbella knows what the property is capable of becoming.

“It might be too much or I might be out of my mind,” Sorbella said. “But when I make my mind up, I pretty much do it. I’m not sure how I’m going to get there exactly, but I think I will … I’m so excited, and I’m so excited to figure out what’s next. I’m just trying to do something good.”

