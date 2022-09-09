Read full article on original website
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
"History": Thousands come for last glimpse of queen
LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial. With tears in her eyes, Brading, now in marketing, recalled how the queen had waved to her that day decades ago. On Tuesday, her coffin whizzed passed, heading toward Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official London residence, in a blink of an eye. “It was surreal, just surreal,” she said. Her daughter, Ella, said they had come and waited in the rain to witness history. “This is something I will tell my children about,” she said. The coffin will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. Many are already queuing up to pay their last respects, erecting tents and preparing for many hours of waiting. Many thousands are expected.
How much money does the royal family bring in tourism?
The British royal family’s reign spans 37 generations and 1209 years. London’s Buckingham Palace has served as the official residence of the UK’s sovereigns since 1837 and today is the administrative headquarters of the ruling monarch.And each year, the royal family is responsible for generating millions of pounds worth of tourism for the United Kingdom.In the fiscal year 2019-20, the royal estate’s income from ticket admissions in the UK rose over the previous year, according to Statista. Overall, the admission income peaked at nearly £49.9m in 2019-20, increasing from approximately £48.4m in 2018-19.Here’s everything you need to know about...
King Charles’s staff handed redundancy notices during church service for Queen
Almost 100 employees working at the royal residence of Clarence House for King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales have been told they could lose their jobs, according to a recent report. A few dozen employees of the royal residence in Westminster have been given notices of their redundancy as the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall assume new roles and their office moves to the Buckingham Palace after the death of the Queen, The Guardian reported.The news has left staff members “absolutely livid”, the newspaper reported, quoting various people within the royal residence....
How will flights be disrupted during the Queen’s procession and funeral?
London Heathrow airport is warning of disruption for nearly two hours on Wednesday as the late Queen’s coffin is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.The aim is to “ensure silence over central London” as the procession moves.The UK’s busiest airport says there will be “further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday 19 September” – the day of the funeral.In addition, the Scottish airline Loganair says it will not operate flights during the funeral.What is happening today?At 2.22pm, the Queen’s coffin will begin its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall – a journey of about one mile through...
Australia is asking its people one question and it's not whether to keep the King
Within 24 hours of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first cracks were forming in a carefully choreographed Australian response to the passing of its Head of State.
