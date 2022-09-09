ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Appleton North and Kimberly post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday in High School Game Time, girls volleyball was in the spotlight. In the Fox Valley Association, Appleton North beat Kaukauna 3-0 and Kimberly also beat Hortonville 3-0. Click the video for highlights.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy