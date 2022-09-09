Record attendance was the subject of the day at the 2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival in Bowling Green. “The crowds were amazing. Such great energy and a good vibe. Lovely community, as it is every year. To be honest, it’s been just a lovely time and community, as it is every year. Honest to goodness,” Devonte Stovall, musician with Freight Street, said. “We’ve had a lot going on, with the pandemic and this is just a breath of fresh air.”

