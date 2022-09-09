Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
Support Black Swamp Ice Frogs at Saturday fundraisers
The Black Swamp Ice Frogs will be hosting a fundraiser Saturday downtown. The Family Friendly Swamp Hop starts at the downtown Huntington Bank parking lot from 3-6 p.m. Participants purchase a passport book for a $5 donation to Black Swamp Ice Frogs and visit each of the stops between 3-6 p.m. to get the passbook stamped. Special offers may be available at each passport location.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-13-2022
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 is returning with the fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or sold out. Eat in or carry out a meal, which is $12. Drinks and desserts will be available. Free movie showing in N. Baltimore. NORTH BALTIMORE — The public library...
sent-trib.com
Sauder Village to celebrate Apple Week
ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will welcome the fall season with Apple Week, featuring apple-themed recipes, hands-on apple activities and cider pressing. From Wednesday-Saturday, guests will enjoy apple-related activities throughout the Historic Village and apple treats at the Doughbox Bakery. Saturday is also Smithsonian Museum Day – a day that brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from across the country to offer free admission to Museum Day ticket holders.
sent-trib.com
Pizza and Pages Book Cub Returns
Middle school students can join the Pizza and Pages Book Group for snacks, games, discussion and giveaways. The Wood County District Public Library and the Bowling Green Middle School host Pizza and Pages on Tuesdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bowling Green Media Center. Students from outside BGMS are welcome...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Juvenile court garden benefits community
The Wood County Juvenile Court’s community garden was a blooming success this year. Under the supervision of the juvenile court probation department staff, youth are responsible for planting, watering, weeding, and harvesting the garden over the course of the spring and summer. This year, the garden produced tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, broccoli and eggplant.
sent-trib.com
A&E Briefs
TOLEDO – Wander the Warehouse on Sunday from noon-4 p.m. Wander the Warehouse is the signature loft and business tour of Warehouse District buildings. Participants will get a behind-the-scene look inside eight renovated or soon-to-be renovated buildings, including some of the downtown area’s oldest structures. The eight locations...
sent-trib.com
Crowds pack festival
Record attendance was the subject of the day at the 2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival in Bowling Green. “The crowds were amazing. Such great energy and a good vibe. Lovely community, as it is every year. To be honest, it’s been just a lovely time and community, as it is every year. Honest to goodness,” Devonte Stovall, musician with Freight Street, said. “We’ve had a lot going on, with the pandemic and this is just a breath of fresh air.”
sent-trib.com
Patricia Sue (Doak) Birthisel
Patricia Sue (Doak) Birthisel, 89, born in Charleston, West Virginia on December 16, 1932, passed peacefully in Perrysburg, Ohio in the early hours of September 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by James and Hazel Doak (Parents), and Thomas Birthisel (Son). Patricia attended Charleston High School where she was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Celebrating the return of Honor Flight
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, took 83 area veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to visit the war memorials built in their honor. It is Flag City Honor Flight’s second flight of the 2022 flight season. The veterans...
sent-trib.com
Sculptors work in contrasts together
Metal sculptors Bryant and Sharon Tubbs, 2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival Best of Show winners of the juried art show, each put on the welding hoods to create their art together. The couple’s sculptures are typically full of contrasts. “We start out with flat sheets of metal. We hand...
sent-trib.com
Charlene M. Rehklau (Coleman)
Charlene M. Rehklau (Coleman) passed away on September 8, 2022. Charlene was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Oran and Uleen Fisher on July 31, 1938. Proceeding her in death are husbands Ronald L. Coleman in 1981 and Elton Rehklau in 2014. Surviving are her daughters Terri (Herb) Minke and Kathy...
sent-trib.com
BG Council talks plans for 'rescue' funds
Bowling Green Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The purpose of the meeting is for council to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funds. This will be a work session and no public input will be taken.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel. During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road. Critical was food employee(s) not...
sent-trib.com
Susan Davenport Darrow
Susan Davenport Darrow, 78, Bowling Green, died Sept. 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Jerome Arthur Carpenter
Jerome Arthur Carpenter, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022 at the age of 84 surrounded by his family at home. Jerome was born on May 23, 1938 to (the late) Joseph W. and Gertrude E. (Bostdorff) Carpenter at the Smiley Face Farm in Dunbridge, Ohio. On May...
sent-trib.com
Shetzer, Jeffrey, J.
Shetzer, Jeffrey, J., Age 64, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hospice of NW Ohio in Toledo. Jeff graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended Owens Community College. He retired from BGSU as the Senior Human Recourse Representative and from K 100 as a radio announcer.
sent-trib.com
Tony D. Lewallen
Tony D. Lewallen, 58, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away September 9, 2022. He was born June 23, 1964 in Toledo, Ohio to Anna (Lewallen) Cline. Tony enjoyed cook outs, watching action movies and camping with the grandkids. He took pride in teaching Domanick Daniels how to swim and fish. He was like a father to all the grandkids who knew him as “Papa Tony.”
sent-trib.com
Keller Logistics constructing two spec buildings in Northwest Ohio
A third-party logistics provider is taking aggressive steps to attract new business to Northwest Ohio. Keller Logistics has confirmed plans to construct two spec buildings in neighboring counties, with visions of drawing heavy job-creating opportunities tied to advanced manufacturing. Keller Logistics will soon begin constructing a 70,000 square-foot spec building...
sent-trib.com
Former Eastwood superintendent secretary is back in same role
PEMBERVILLE – A familiar face is returning to the superintendent’s office at Eastwood Local Schools. Glenda O’Brien has returned part time to her former role as superintendent’s secretary. At a special meeting Sept. 1, the board of education accepted the resignation of Jenny McNair as superintendent’s...
sent-trib.com
Get an in-depth look inside Wood County Courthouse
The Wood County Commissioners invite the public to explore the historic Wood County Courthouse during guided tours that will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Tours will take place every 30 minutes, led by former Wood County Auditor Mike Sibbersen, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.
Comments / 0