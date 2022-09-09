Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
sneakernews.com
This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money
As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott Continues To Flex Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low Collab
Travis Scott is one of the most popular artists in the entire world right now, and there are plenty of things he is doing beyond music to bolster said popularity. For instance, Scott has his own line of sneaker collaborations with Jordan Brand. As of late, he has focused on the Air Jordan 1 Low, and whenever he goes somewhere in public, he shows off an unreleased colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Reportedly Staring Down $1 Billion Lifetime Deal With Under Armour
When Steph Curry went to Under Armour in 2013, he was roasted by fans as UA wasn't exactly seen as a performance basketball sneaker brand. Mostly hoopers went to brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and even Converse. Under Armour, however, was a much harder sell. Despite this, Curry stuck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
Complex
Adidas Is Releasing More AdiFOM Q Sneakers
While the outcome of Ye’s recent list of demands for Adidas and his Yeezy brand remains to be seen, more pairs of one of the shoes that raised his ire are scheduled to release. Internal Adidas documents viewed by Complex highlight an upcoming collection dubbed “Cosmic Way Runners.” Made...
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
thesource.com
Kanye West Says Adidas Attempted to Buy Him Out His Deal for $1 Billion
Ye is currently in a battle with Adidas. All through Labor Day Weekend, Ye dropped images of the brand’s executives on Instagram, most notably attacking Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III over his releasing product and his choice of headwear. Hitting Instagram, Ye revealed Adidas attempted to sever...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Rumored Release Date Revealed
Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have received some amazing colorways over the last few years. When the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2019, Jordan Brand came through with a ton of amazing offerings. Since that time, they have continued that trend, and at the same time, they have also come through with some retros. In 2023, it appears as though yet another retro is on the way, and it's for an Air Jordan 4 colorway that has remained beloved by fans both young and old.
Complex
Drake Celebrates Rec Basketball League Championship with $100,000 Diamond Rings
Fresh off winning his SBL Rec. Basketball League Championship for the second year in a row, Drake is commemorating the victory in true NBA fashion. The Toronto rapper has once again enlisted Jason of Beverly Hills to design over-the-top diamond rings for the SBL champions. The celebrity jeweler has designed plenty of NBA championship rings in the past. Last year he crafted $50,000 rings for Drake and his teammates. Jason one-upped himself this time around, crafting a ring that’s valued at approximately $100,000. Featuring 24 carats of flawless diamonds, the piece is highlighted by two large diamonds to symbolize Drizzy’s back-to-back titles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lil Nas X’s New Tour Confirms He’s Creating a Fashion Universe All His Own
Lil Nas X is unquestionably one of the greatest fashion provocateurs of modern time, and as the Grammy-winning artist hits the road for his “Long Live Montero” tour this week, he’s set to push the boundaries even further with a bold new collaboration that takes both him and a venerable fashion brand out of their comfort zones. The rapper’s public debut at stagecoach in the spring of 2019 ignited a love for western fashion, aided by his ubiquitous hit, “Old Town Road;” shortly to follow were his red carpet appearances, donned in suits with a pop-western flare that only solidified...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
hypebeast.com
Ultra Rare Factory-set Rolex Sky Dweller Owned by Drake for Sale in London
A luxury watch dealer in London is offering an incredibly rare diamond-set Rolex formerly owned by Drake. The Rolex Sky Dweller Ref. 326259TBR was an off-the-books edition produced by the iconic Swiss brand in 2021 featuring a diamond-set 18K white gold case and bezel with Meteorite dial and baguette-diamond hour markers and supplied on a black Oysterflex rubber strap.
Comments / 0