Cult of Mac
How to leave the iOS 16 beta program
With iOS 16 now available to all, you no longer need to be enrolled in Apple’s beta program to get your hands on it. There are good reasons why you might not want to run prerelease software on your iPhone any more. Here’s how to pull your iPhone out....
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Pro provides greater location accuracy
Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max support dual-frequency GPS for greater location accuracy. This is the first time Apple has added this feature to its products. Dual-frequency GPS is not a new technology. Select Android phones launched as far back as 2018 have had it, though it has not exactly gone mainstream yet.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are now ready for your iPhone and Apple Watch
Apple today released iOS 16 and watchOS 9 for all compatible iPhones and Apple Watch. The public release of these operating systems comes after months of beta testing. iOS 16 introduces a customizable new Lock Screen, Mail and Messages app enhancements, an improved Focus mode, and more. Time to update...
Cult of Mac
iOS 16 does not kill older iPhone performance or battery life
Benchmark tests show that that performance of models as old as the iPhone 8 while running the just-released iOS 16 is at least as fast as with iOS 15, some increase with others see moderate slips. And some Apple handsets get a considerable increase in battery life from the latest update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
Is this the toughest iPhone 14 case?
Casetify made a bold claim when it released its Bounce Case for the iPhone 14 series on September 7, along with its upgraded Impact and Ultra Impact series cases. It said the Bounce is “the world’s most protective case for the mass market.”. “Tested to withstand over 156...
Cult of Mac
Transfer files between iPhones and other devices effortlessly with this 4-in-1 flash drive
Sometimes a flash drive is the easiest way to transfer files between devices. This 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive — with Lightning, USB-C, USB 3.0 and micro USB connections — is a handy gadget to add to your toolkit. 4 heads are better than one. Apple, like the rest...
Cult of Mac
MagEasy iPhone 14 cases go for glamour and toughness
If you have a new iPhone 14, you may want to protect that investment with a new case. MagEasy offers an interesting selection of options, from glamorous to rugged (but without the bulk). You’ll also find four screen protectors and a portable stand in the mix. You can see...
Cult of Mac
Why iPhone 14 Plus is delayed until October
Three of the new iPhone 14 series models first reach customers on September 16, but not the iPhone 14 Plus. That’s on hold for three extra weeks. Apple didn’t explain the delay, but an analyst has the likely reason why: Cupertino can’t get enough of a critical component.
Cult of Mac
Launch your dream website quickly for $89 with lifetime access to PixelHost
While operating systems may change, your website should always be running and easy to upgrade. With a WordPress hosting service like PixelHost, you’ll get the tools you need to build, launch and run WordPress sites for any purpose, whether you’re running a blog, promoting a small business or highlighting a podcast.
Cult of Mac
What to expect at the Apple October product-launch event
Apple isn’t ready tho relax just because the September iPhone event is done. An Apple October event is almost certainly planned with new MacBooks and iPads. And maybe more. Here’s everything we’re expecting to be on the agenda. September and October Apple events are traditional. An October...
Cult of Mac
Get functional buttons back with $5 off this Apple TV-compatible remote
Many Apple devices work splendidly right out of the box. Unfortunately, that’s not necessarily true for the Apple TV’s Siri Remote, which has a notoriously finicky learning curve, even after the company updated the controller for the Apple TV 4K. Thankfully, as with all Apple devices, third-party accessories...
Cult of Mac
You can soon charge your iPhone using clean energy
IPhones will gain a new Clean Energy Charging option later this year as a part of an iOS 16 update, Apple said Monday. The first-of-its-kind feature will strategically time when iPhones charge, using cleaner energy and thus reducing the devices’ carbon footprint. Use clean energy to charge your iPhone.
Cult of Mac
iOS 15.7, macOS Monterey 12.6 arrive to fix security problems
IPhone users can now install iOS 15.7, which fixes almost a dozen security problems. Apple recommends the update to all users. That said, the update launched at the same time as iOS 16 – but there are good reason for the simultaneous updates. Plus, macOS Monterey 12.6 is out...
Cult of Mac
Powerful new Ugreen Nexode Charger juices 3 devices fast
Ugreen rolled out its new Nexode 140W Charger Tuesday, saying it “can charge as fast as any charger currently on the market, while also being able to fast charge three devices at once.”. The compact charger has three ports to charge MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and other devices. I plan...
Cult of Mac
How to plan multi-stop routes in Apple Maps
Apple Maps had a rough start upon launch in 2012, but ten years of incremental improvements have changed the tides. Apple Maps is now a feature-rich service that is praised for its detail and accuracy. Not only is it a highly detailed portrayal of the world, its advanced navigation features make it easy to get around. Its public transit integration was a life saver when I was in California for WWDC just months ago.
Cult of Mac
Show off iPhone 14 with Totallee’s super-thin cases
Looking to protect your iPhone 14 without adding any bulk? Right after Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 series handsets, Totallee offered its new collection of ultra-thin cases, including transparent options that verge on invisibility. At just 0.02-inches thick, Totallee’s new cases are truly thin. They’re about as close as...
Cult of Mac
Tap into a deep and diverse pool of photography talent with Scopio stock photos
The new features and tools built into the iPhone may make high-end photography more accessible to the average user. And yet, finding high-quality image assets for your marketing materials will remain challenging. The Scopio stock photo service puts talent from around the world at your fingertips. Right now, you can...
Cult of Mac
Today in Apple history: Lightning replaces 30-pin dock connector
Apple soon will build the Lightning connector into many other products, including iPad, iPod and accessories. It’s used to charge the mobile devices as well as transfer data to a Mac or PC. Apple’s Lightning connector brings big improvements. Lightning’s launch proved somewhat controversial because users had invested...
Cult of Mac
Enter to win a shiny new elago iPhone 14 case of your choice [Cult of Mac giveaway]
This week’s giveaway is to ensure your glossy new iPhone 14 is protected the best way possible. elago, one of our favorite Apple accessory-makers, just launched its new iPhone 14 cases, and we are giving three lucky readers a chance get their hands on one of them. The best...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro get modest battery bumps
Alleged battery capacities of the iPhone 14 series leaked Sunday, seemingly confirming that Apple is using bigger batteries on all models except for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino giant does not officially detail the capacities of iPhone batteries. Various Federal Communications Commission and regulatory filings usually reveal this data.
